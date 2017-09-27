‘Game of Thrones’ will be in concert at KeyArena. Tickets on sale Friday

You’ve seen the TV show, maybe even read the books.
Soon, you’ll be able to hear the music and enter the world of “Game of Thrones” live and in concert at KeyArena Sept. 6, 2018.
Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday for “Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience Featuring Ramin Djawadi.”
Djawadi, the show’s composer, will lead an orchestra, choir and soloists in the production that visits the Seven Kingdoms. All seven seasons of the hit show’s music will be presented.
The stage show will include new music and footage from the seventh season, as well as a custom stage design and visuals to create the worlds of Westeros and Essos.
Ramin's soundtrack in the TV show provides emotion and mood for characters and key moments referenced in George R.R. Martin’s books.
The title track alone has become instantly recognizable with many versions in pop culture from dance music to techno.
The TV show has a world-wide following. The tour kicks off in May in Madrid and visits 20 European cities before heading to North America in September.
Tickets can be found at: keyarena.com/events/detail/game-of-thrones-live-concert-experience-1 or Ticketmaster.com, or charge by phone at 800-745-3000.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
Comments