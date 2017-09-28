Throngs of fans greet hip hop recording artist Macklemore and his musical partner Ryan Lewis before in downtown Olympia.
Throngs of fans greet hip hop recording artist Macklemore and his musical partner Ryan Lewis before in downtown Olympia. Steve Bloom Staff file
Throngs of fans greet hip hop recording artist Macklemore and his musical partner Ryan Lewis before in downtown Olympia. Steve Bloom Staff file

Entertainment

Watch: Macklemore uses humorous video to announce second Seattle concert, second child

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

September 28, 2017 11:39 AM

Seattle rapper Macklemore used an Instagram video on Thursday morning to announce that he and his wife are having a second child and he’s having a second pre-Christmas concert at KeyArena.

Wearing a Mariners shirt tucked into a pair of white pants, Macklemore announced that his wife, Tricia Davis, was pregnant. He cut into a cake decorated half pink with the word “Boy” and half blue with the word “girl.”

As he dished up slices of the cake and somebody says “the suspense is killing me,” he pulled a card from under the cake and announced “We’re having a second night at KeyArena.” The family broke into laughter and it sounded as if somebody dropped a plate.

The video ends with Macklemore saying “Tricia really is pregnant, though.”

The second concert will by Dec. 23, the day after the previously announced (and sold out) concert. Tickets for the Dec. 23 concert go on sale at macklemore.com.

 

Seattle... Second time’s the charm. (and yes, both announcements are true)

A post shared by Ben Haggerty (@macklemore) on

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Roadside rock 'n' roller living his Elvis dream

Roadside rock 'n' roller living his Elvis dream 3:53

Roadside rock 'n' roller living his Elvis dream
Senior dance troupe displays hilarious booty-shaking moves for W.N.B.A. 2:50

Senior dance troupe displays hilarious booty-shaking moves for W.N.B.A.
Capitol Rotunda filled with the sound of flutes 3:41

Capitol Rotunda filled with the sound of flutes

View More Video