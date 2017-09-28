Watch: Macklemore uses humorous video to announce second Seattle concert, second child

Seattle rapper Macklemore used an Instagram video on Thursday morning to announce that he and his wife are having a second child and he’s having a second pre-Christmas concert at KeyArena.
Wearing a Mariners shirt tucked into a pair of white pants, Macklemore announced that his wife, Tricia Davis, was pregnant. He cut into a cake decorated half pink with the word “Boy” and half blue with the word “girl.”
As he dished up slices of the cake and somebody says “the suspense is killing me,” he pulled a card from under the cake and announced “We’re having a second night at KeyArena.” The family broke into laughter and it sounded as if somebody dropped a plate.
The video ends with Macklemore saying “Tricia really is pregnant, though.”
The second concert will by Dec. 23, the day after the previously announced (and sold out) concert. Tickets for the Dec. 23 concert go on sale at macklemore.com.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
Comments