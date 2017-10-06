Events for the week ahead: Fall festivals, Northwest Sinfonietta, Tacoma RV Show, book festival and more

Saturday
Celebrate fall at scarecrow festival
Fall is here and it’s time to celebrate at the Annual Scarecrow Festival at Sehmel Homestead Park, 10123 78th Ave. NW, Gig Harbor. This year’s festival will feature a scarecrow competition created by local business, communities groups and families. There also will be carnival games, hay rides, arts and crafts, farm animals, petting zoo, vendors and other family-friendly activities from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 25-.530-0833
Saturday
Fife Harvest Festival at Dacca Park
With a nod to its agricultural roots, the Fife Harvest Festival has grown to the largest community celebration in Fife. While performers take to the main stage, kids’ activities will include hay rides, a hay maze and other family-friendly activities. The annual parade will go from Fife City Hall to Dacca Park on 54th Avenue East, where activities will be held from 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 253-896-8657
Saturday
Concert features variety of composers
Examining several views of the United States, Northwest Sinfonietta will present “Notions of a Nation” Saturday at the Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. Artistic partner David Lockington will present a collection of works of 20th century composers, including Samuel Barber, James Agee and Adolphus Hailstork. The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20-$50 and can be bought by phone at 253-591-5894 or online at broadwaycenter.org.
Friday (Oct. 6) — Sunday
RV show highlights everything recreational
The Tacoma Fall RV Show will showcase the recreational industry from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday (Oct. 6) and Saturday and from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday at the Tacoma Dome. There will be free parking in Tacoma Dome lots. Admission is $12. Go to otshows.com for a $2 discount coupon.
Friday (Oct. 6) — Saturday
Puyallup Library hosts free book fest
Book lovers note: The Puyallup 2017 Festival of Books, Brews & Bites will be Friday (Oct. 6) and Saturday. The opening reception will be at 6 p.m. Friday at the Puyallup Library, 324 S. Meridian. It will feature local brews and complimentary appetizers and a chance to meet author Naveed Jamali, a former naval intelligence officer. The Jim Taylor Memorial Lecture at 2 p.m. Saturday at the library will feature author Nathalia Holt and astronaut Soyean Yi. Keynote speaker Rick Steves will talk at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Pioneer Park Pavilion. All events are free. For more information, go to cityofpuyallup.org/1395/Festival-of-Books-2017.
Saturday
Salmon Homecoming at Puyallup hatchery
Marking the return of salmon to the Puyallup River watershed, the Annual Salmon Homecoming will include guided tours, science and art activities for kids. There also will be live music, tours and nature walks at the Puyallup Historical Hatchery, 1416 14th St. SW, Puyallup. The free event will be from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
Thursday — Oct. 29
Paramount brings “Disney’s Aladdin” to the stage
The Broadway musical “Disney’s Aladdin: National Tour” will feature songs from the movie, along with new music in a stage production that will open Thursday and continue through Oct. 29 at the Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. Tickets are $29-$85 and available at stgpresents.org.
Friday (Oct. 6)
Florida Georgia Line plays White River Amphitheatre
Coming from Nashville, the Florida Georgia Line duo began their career opening for Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Jason Aldean and Dierks Bentley. Now one of country music’s most popular performers, they are known for hits that include “Cruise,” “Get Your Shine On” and “This Is How We Roll.” They will perform at 7 p.m. Friday (Oct. 6) at the White River Amphitheatre, 40601 Auburn Enumclaw Road SE, Auburn. Tickets are $34-$77.75 and available through Ticketmaster.
