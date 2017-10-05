Shawn Wayans in Tacoma: We all need more laughter in these times

“Stand-up is my first love,” Shawn Wayans said in a phone interview Tuesday. “I’ve been doing it since I started in the business. I’ve never stopped.”
Stand-up is what’s bringing the comic to Tacoma this weekend for five shows at the Tacoma Comedy Club.
Throughout his TV and film career he’s kept stand-up in his back pocket. Or perhaps his gym bag.
“It’s my workout, it’s my gym,” Wayans, 46, said. “It’s keeps me in shape, it keeps me funny and in tune with what will work and what will not work.”
A member of the large and prolific Wayans family, Shawn has collaborated with his family on many projects.
He made his acting debut in brother Keenen Ivory’s 1988 feature film “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka” and then joined the cast of the TV sketch show “In Living Color.”
Wayans starred with brother Marlon in 2004’s “White Chicks” and again in 2009’s “Littleman.”
A second “White Chicks” is not in the works but he leaves the door open.
“It would still be ‘White Chicks,’ it would still be funny,” he said. “We’d have a ton of places to go, comically.”
He’s currently bringing back his kids cartoon, “The Boo Crew” on YouTube. Wayans calls it, “Charlie Brown meets Fat Albert with a hip hop twist.”
Wayans calls the current comedy environment conservative.
“But they’re dying to laugh,” Wayans said of audiences. “They’re just a little more sensitive than they used to be.”
That doesn’t top Wayans from covering anything he wants in his act. Most of it is about his life.
“I don’t change what I’m doing,” he said. “Just because a kid is kicking and screaming when it’s time to take his medicine doesn’t mean you don’t give him his shot of medicine.”
Wayans said comedy can unite.
“People laugh together and it’s definitely a stress reliever,” he said.
He didn’t want to comment on the current political climate.
“More comedy is needed now, that’s all I’ll say.”
The Wayanses are unrivaled as a comedic family. Despite multiple siblings and generations Wayans said it’s not hard for him to stand out.
“If you’re a fan of the Wayans family you know who did what and when someone got in the business and when someone just got in the business,” he said. “The newer generation of Wayanses might have a trek ahead of them to establish themselves but we’ve been doing this for a time now.”
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
Shawn Wayans
When: 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday Oct 6 and 8 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Tacoma Comedy Club, 933 Comedy Club, Tacoma
Tickets: $30 and $40.
Information: 253-282-7203, tacomacomedyclub.com/events/19383
