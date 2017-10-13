Abby Scott looks at garden ornaments at the Juana Pena Designs display at the Annual Tacoma Holiday Food & Gift Festival at the Tacoma Dome in 2011.
Entertainment

Events for the week ahead:

The News Tribune

October 13, 2017 7:21 AM

Saturday

Trucks, tractors, family fun and more in Lakewood

The annual Lakewood Truck and Tractor Day will offer family-friendly activities to celebrate the change of season. There will be free hayrides and pumpkins while supplies last. Kids can climb on giant trucks and tractors or try out a giant sling-shot. It will be from noon-3 p.m. Saturday at Fort Steilacoom Park, 8714 87th Ave. SW, Lakewood. Admission is free. For more information call, 253-983-7758.

Friday (Oct. 13)

Piano trio featured in Second City Chamber series

The Second City Chamber Series will kick off its fall season with Masterpiece I: “Masters & Winners.” The evening of chamber music will feature the Volta Piano Trio performing piano trios by Beethoven and Tchaikovsky, along with the West Coast premier of Ryan Woodhouse’s piano trio, “Taured.” The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday (Oct. 13) at the Great Hall at Annie Wright School, 827 N. Tacoma Ave., Tacoma. Tickets are $10-$25 and available at scchamberseries.org.

Saturday

‘Stars, Stripes and Sousa’ opens Tacoma Concert Band season

In a season celebrating Music Director Robert Musser’s upcoming retirement, the Tacoma Concert Band will present “Celebrate with Stars, Stripes and Sousa.” The evening of music will feature Heidi Vanderford, mezzo-soporano soloist; Jason Gilliam, euphonium soloist; and Bill Dyer, trombone soloist. The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. Tickets are $18-$36. More information is available at broadwaycenter.org.

Thursday — Oct. 22

Annual holiday show takes over the Tacoma Dome

The Tacoma Holiday Food & Gift Festival will offer four days of shopping for specialty gifts, handmade arts and crafts, seasonal decorations, plus live performances, visits with Santa, cooking demonstrations and a 45-foot hanging Christmas tree. The festival will open Thursday (Oct. 19) at the Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St. Hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Oct. 22 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 22. Tickers are $15.50 and good for all four days; children 12 and younger are free. For more information, go to holidaygiftshows.com.

Saturday

Cider squeeze and family fun at Meeker Mansion

The Meeker Mansion’s annual Cider Squeeze will be Saturday. Visitors can try cider squeezing from apples, enjoy the entertainment or buy pumpkins from the pumpkin patch. In addition, the Snack Shack will offer everything apple. It will be from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the mansion, 312 Spring St., Puyallup. For more information, go to meekermansion.org.

Saturday

Volunteer to make green spaces beautiful at Green Tacoma Day

Volunteers can help spruce up the city on Green Tacoma Day by planting trees, removing weeds, cleaning up parks and helping out at local natural areas from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. There will be cleanups at 14 sites, including Swan Creek, Julia’s Gulch, Franklin Park and Tahoma Salt Marsh. Learn more and sign up to volunteer at greentacomaday.org.

Friday (Oct. 13) — Nov. 5

Broadway musical ‘Ragtime’ comes to 5th Avenue Theatre

Based on a story at the turn of the century in New York City, the Broadway musical “Ragtime” and its Tony Award-winning score are coming to the 5th Avenue Theatre, 1308 Fifth Ave., Seattle. It will open Friday (Oct. 13) and continue through Nov. 5. Tickets start at $29 and are available online at 5thavenue.org.

Friday (Oct. 13) — Sunday

1940s style live radio show at Lakewood Playhouse

The Lakewood Playhouse will bring its annual live radio show to the stage with “The Vault of Horror” Live Radio Show. Taken from the pages of 1940s radio programs and with live special effects, the show will feature episodes from iconic radio shows, including “Lights Out” and “The Inner Sanctum.” Shows will be at 8 p.m. Friday (Oct. 13) and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. SW, Lakewood. Tickets are $25 and include complimentary hor d’oeuvres and a glass of wine or apple cider. To reserve tickets, call 253-588-0042 go online at lakewoodplayhouse.org.

