Events for the week ahead: Tim Allen at Emerald Queen, lutefisk dinner, glass pumpkin patches, music, Paper Trails and more happenings

Saturday
Iconic British electronic band comes to KeyArena
Launching their career in 1980, Depeche Mode emerged into the British new wave scene. With band member changes over the years, the group has continued to write and perform selling more than 100 million records worldwide. Recently announced, they band will be nominated into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018. See them live in a 7:30 p.m. concert Saturday at KeyArena, 305 Harrison St., Seattle. Tickets are $55-$140 and available through Ticketmaster
Saturday
Annual Lutefisk Dinner in Tacoma
Delve into Norwegian culture at the annual Lutefisk Dinner and Bazaar this weekend. Hosted by the Sons of Norway, Norden Lodge No. 2, the dinner will offer traditional lutefisk, meatballs, lefse and all the trimmings. Also check out the bazaar with baked goods and Scandinavian gifts. It is open seating with tickets sold at the door. Reservations are not required. Hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Sons of Norway Hall, 1106 S. 15th St., Tacoma. Adults are $20, children 6-12 are $10 and kids 5 and younger are free. For more information, call 253-752-8686.
Friday (Oct. 20) — Oct. 28
Classic take on Halloween with Tacoma City Ballet
The Tacoma City Ballet will present its take on Halloween with “The Haunted Theatre,” opening Friday (Oct. 20). The classically spooky production is in its eighth season and aimed at the whole family. Visitors are encouraged to come in their favorite costumes. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Fridays, (Oct. 20 and Oct. 27); 4 and 7 p.m. Saturdays (Oct. 21 and Oct. 28); 3 p.m. Sundays (Oct. 22 and Oct. 29) at The Merlino Art Center, 508 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. Tickets are $10 and available online only at brownpapertickets.com.
Saturday
Paper Trails highlights all things fine paper and more
If you’re a lover of fine paper and accessories, plan to take in Paper Trails 2017 at King’s Books, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. There will be hand-made and hand-embellished paper, hand-bound journals, letterpress items, crowns, flowers and garlands, cards and collage, prints and watercolors, buttons and stickers to check out from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. There also will be demonstrations and make-and-takes. Free admission. For more information, call 253-272-8801.
Saturday
Culture, music, dancing and food at annual Celtic Fair
It’s going to be a day full of everything Celtic with traditional dancers, music, crafts and gifts and activities at the annual Celtic Faire on Saturday. Enjoy High Tea or check out the Bake Shoppe plus there will be lunch items for sale. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 7410 S. 12th St., Tacoma. It is free admission. For more information call 253-564-4402 or go online to saintandrewstacoma.org.
Sunday
Blues, soul and American music in live concert at Pantages Theater
Featuring artists from the documentary film by the same name, “Take Me To The River: Memphis Soul and Rhythm & Blues Revue” is a live concert exploring the soul of American music. The 7:30 p.m. concert Sunday will feature William Bell, Charlie Musselwhite, Bobby Rush and others at the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. Tickets are $19, $30, $45, $59, and are available by phone at 253-591-5894 or online at broadwaycenter.org.
Saturday and Oct. 28
Local glass artists’ work at Glass Pumpkin Patches
Tacoma Glass Blowing will present one-of-a-kind displays at its annual Glass Pumpkin Patches. Local artists have crafted from 1,000 to 2,000 hand-blown glass pumpkins in all sizes, shapes and prices. The last two patches of the year will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at McLendons Hardware, 1015 N. Pearl St., Tacoma, and Oct. 28 at Pioneer Park Pavilion, 330 S. Meridian, Puyallup. To learn more, go to tacomaglassblowing.com.
Saturday
The “Toolman” Tim Allen comes to Emerald Queen Casino
Successful standup comedian, TV actor, movie star and author, Tim Allen has built his career on being a “male pig” and making it funny. See him live in an 8:30 p.m. show Saturday at the Emerald Queen Casino, 2024 E. 29th St., Tacoma. Tickets are $40-$100 and are available through Ticketmaster.
