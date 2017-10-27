Joel Young of Tacoma samples a 777 Scuttlebutt Belgian Trippel ale during the Tacoma Craft Beer Festival in 2011.
Entertainment

Events for the week ahead: Beads and jewelry at convention center, comedy, music, beer fest and Halloween round-up

The News Tribune

October 27, 2017 7:03 AM

Friday (Oct. 27) — Sunday

Beads, handcrafted jewelry and workshops at Bead Fest Tacoma

If you love beads and handcrafted jewelry, plan to attend Bead Fest Tacoma, a three-day experience of jewelry arts education and eclectic shopping at the Greater Tacoma Convention and Trade Center, 1500 Broadway. In addition to exploring the expo, visitors can create and learn about bead crafting at workshops Friday-Sunday. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 pm. Sunday. For more information, go to tacoma.beadfest.com.

Friday (Oct. 27) — Saturday

Stories of the macabre and poetry at An Evening with Edgar Allen Poe

Lakewood Playhouse’s An Evening With Edgar Allen Poe will feature veteran South Sound actor Tim Hoban recreating an audience with Edgar Allen Poe as he shares stories and poems in a one-man show. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. SW, Lakewood. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 253-588-042 or go to lakewoodplayhouse.org.

Friday (Oct. 27)

Tinder is the star in interactive comedy show at Pantages Theater

Billed as the only comedy show exploring the world of Tinder, the popular dating app, Tinder LIVE with Lane Moore is an anything-can-happen interactive comedy show. The show will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday (Oct. 27) at the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. Tickets are $19, $25, $39 and are available by phone at 253-591-5894 or online at broadwaycenter.org.

Saturday

Local breweries with more than 150 craft beers at festival

The South Sound Craft Beer Festival will feature 40 Washington breweries pouring more than 150 craft beers at the Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma. Food will be available for purchase. Hours are noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door and include a commemorative tasting glass and six tastes. There will be free parking in Lot A. Go to bit.ly/1Ek4oBC for more information

Friday (Oct. 27) — Tuesday

Spooky, fun for all ages

Here are some local family and adult activities for Halloween.

KIDS

Trunk or Treat Life Center, a free community event offering activities, a photo booth, carnival games, a talent show, prizes and more. From 6-8:30 p.m. Friday (Oct. 27) at Life Center Tacoma, 1717 S. Union, Tacoma. 253-756-5300; lifecentercentral.com/events.

LeMay Halloween Trunk-or-Treat, at 1 p.m. Saturday at LeMay Marymount Event Center, 325 152nd St. East, Tacoma. Free. 253-272-2336, lemaymarymount.org

Trunk or Treat Event. Bouncy house, games, face painting, food, prizes, candy and more. From 1-3 p.m. Saturday at United Methodist Church at Lakewood, 6900 Steilacoom Blvd., Lakewood. Free. 253-588-2118; umclakewood.com

Annual Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat. Admission is free with a donation of a nonperishable canned or boxed food item, which will be distributed to the Puyallup Food Bank. From 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Puyallup United Methodist Church, 1919 W. Pioneer Ave, Puyallup. 253-845-0547; Puyallupumc.org

Downtown DuPont Trick or Treating. From 3:30-5 p.m. Tuesday at the Dupont Library, 1540 Wilmington Drive, DuPont. Free.

Spooky Storytime. Geared for kids 3-6, there will be deadly puns, boo hags, ghosts and more. At 3 p.m. Saturday at Seymour Botanical Conservatory, 316 S. G St., Tacoma. $3 suggested donation.

ALL AGES

Fright Fest at Wild Waves. With three haunted houses, Booville for kids, activities. Hours: 6-11 p.m. Friday (Oct. 27), 5-11 p.m. Saturday, 5-10 p.m. Sunday at Wild Waves Theme Park, 36201 Enchanted Parkway S. Federal Way. wildwaves.com

Frighthouse Station. With two haunted houses. Hours: 7-11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Freighthouse Square, 2501 E. G St., Tacoma. Tickets: $15-$25. tacomahaunts.com

Bass Pro Halloween Extravaganza. Family-friendly activities, photos, trick or treating and more from 5-7 p.m. Friday (Oct. 27); noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; 5-7 p.m. Monday; and 4-8 p.m. Tuesday. Times and schedule of events available at tinyurl.com/Tacoma-Bass-Pro.

Creepy Crawly Halloween Event. With live owls from Havens Sake Animal Rescue. At 2 p.m. Saturday at the Parkland-Spanaway Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S, Tacoma 253-548-3304

ADULTS

Adult Halloween Parties. With the Covers at 9 p.m. Friday (Oct. 27). Tickets: $8. With the Kryboys and costume contest at 9 p.m. Saturday. Tickets $10. At the Swiss Pub, 1904 S. Jefferson Ave., Tacoma.

Tides Tavern Halloween Bash and Costume Contest. With prizes. From 6-11 p.m. Saturday at the Tides Tavern, 2925 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor. 253-858-3982

Saturday (Oct. 28)

Violinist Andre Rieu comes to Tacoma Dome

Andre Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra will take the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma. Tickets are $39-$99 and available through Ticketmaster.

