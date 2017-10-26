Pop superstar band Maroon 5 will begin its five-month tour at the Tacoma Dome May 30.
Entertainment

Adam Levine and Maroon 5 kick off their ‘Red Pill Blues’ tour at the Tacoma Dome

By Craig Sailor

October 26, 2017 11:47 AM

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 4.

The 2018 Red Pill Blues Tour is in support of its new studio album of the same name debuting Nov. 3.

Maroon 5 will kick off their “Red Pill Blues” release week with performances on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Today” and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The three-time Grammy-winning multi-platinum band features Adam Levine as lead singer. Levine is also a coach on the NBC talent show “The Voice.”

The album features appearances by SZA, Julia Michaels, ASAP Rocky and LunchMoney Lewis.

With hits like “One More Night,” “Sugar,” “Moves Like Jagger” and “Payphone,” Maroon 5 has sold more than 20 million albums and 48 million singles worldwide.

Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor

