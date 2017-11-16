A dozen-plus things to do this weekend and next in and around Tacoma

Nov. 17
University Symphony Orchestra
7:30 p.m. Nov. 17. University of Puget Sound, Schneebeck Concert Hall, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. Free.
UP for Arts — Fall Arts & Concert Series
Never miss a local story.
Pianist Wolfgang Wortberg will perform “An Evening with Liszt.” Featured Artist: Pamela Phelps, jewelry.
7 p.m. Nov. 17. University Place Library, 3609 Market Place, University Place; $15, adults; $5, students; free for UP for Art members, tickets at door; upforarts.org
Organist Joseph Adam
Will play music by Sweelinck, Buxtehude, Bach and Brahms.
12:10 p.m. Nov. 17. Christ Episcopal Church Tacoma, 310 N. K St., Tacoma. Donations requested. 253-383-1569, ccptacoma.org
Nov. 17-18
“Remembering the Honeymooners”
Tribute to the 1950s TV show.
7 p.m. Nov. 17-18. Pierce College Fort Steilacoom Black Box Theater, 9401 Farwest Drive SW, Lakewood. $5. Free for Pierce College students with ID; piercecollegeevents.com
University of Washington Tacoma and Toy Boat Theatre: “365 Days/365 Plays”
A selection of about 30 of playwright Suzan-Lori Parks plays, which explore American history, politics, race, relationships, exploits, and antics. Suitable for high school and older.
7:30 p.m. Nov. 17, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18, 2 p.m. Nov. 19, University of Washington Tacoma, Cherry Parkes Building, Room 007. $10. brownpapertickets.com/event/3154341
“Les Miserables”
Curtis High School production.
7 p.m. Nov. 17-18. Curtis High School, 8425 40th St. W., Tacoma. $10 advance, $15 door; 253-566-5710; upsd.wednet.edu
Nov. 18
Hari Kondabolu
Local stand-up comedian Hari Kondabolu stops in Tacoma on his national tour. His commentary and jokes cover topics ranging from politics and race to pop culture and his high school mascot.
7:30 p.m. Nov. 18. Theater on the Square, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $19-$44; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
Tacoma Youth Symphony: “A Night in the Toy Shop”
Conducted by Dale Johnson.
7 p.m. Nov. 18. Urban Grace Church, 902 Market St., Tacoma. $11-$24; 253-627-2792
Symphony Tacoma: “Poet of the Piano”
Featuring pianist Andrew Tyson.
7:30 p.m. Nov. 18. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. Starting at $19.50. 253-594-5894, broadwaycenter.org
Nov. 19
Jacobsen Series: “An Afternoon of Vocal Works”
Dawn Padula, mezzo-soprano; Tanya Stambuk, piano. Music spans three centuries and songs range from Maurice Ravel’s romantic studies of Jules Renard’s animal poems, to four Lori Laitman songs based on poems by Emily Dickinson, to a lampooning tune from the musical comedy “Spamalot.”
2 p.m. Nov. 19. University of Puget Sound — Schneebeck Concert Hall, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. $10-$15. bit.ly/2AjymVs
Federal Way Symphony: “Handel’s Messiah”
2 p.m. Nov. 19. Performing Arts and Event Center of Federal Way, 31510 Pete Von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. $39-$50. fwpaec.org
Tacoma Youth Symphony: “Scenes from the Opera”
Featuring mezzo soprano Melissa Pagemann.
3 p.m. Nov. 19. Rialto Theater, 312 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. $11-$25. 253-627-2792
Nov. 24
International Artists Carillon: “Christmas Bells Are Ringing”
A program of holiday music, including Tchaikovsky’s “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” “Two Guitars,” and Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride.”
1 p.m. Nov. 24. Museum of Glass, 1801 Dock St., Tacoma. Free with museum admission. 253-284-4750, seattlecarillon.org
Nov. 24-Dec. 17
“A Christmas Carol”
An adaptation of the story of Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey.
Various times Nov. 24-Dec. 17. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. SW, Lakewood. $20-$26. 253-588-0042, lakewoodplayhouse.org
Nov. 24-Dec. 18
Tacoma Musical Playhouse: “Once Upon A Mattress”
Hans Christian Andersen’s classic fairy tale, “The Princess and the Pea,” gets the full musical treatment in this production — with a few surprises.
2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 24-Dec. 18. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $22-$31. 253-565-6867; tmp.org
Nov. 25
Cirque-tacular’s “Snowkus Pocus”
This family-friendly show combines cirque style acrobatics and ballet to tell the story of young Brianna as she encounters the North Wind, Jack Frost, the Snow Queen and other characters during a winter blizzard.
3 p.m. Nov. 25. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $19-$49. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
72nd Annual Holiday Tree Lighting
Taking part in a tradition since World War II, Tacoma gathers each winter to kick off the holiday season with the annual Holiday Tree Lighting. Gather for carols and photos with Santa.
5 p.m. Nov. 25. Ninth and Broadway, Tacoma. Free. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
Join the scene
Do you have an arts listing? Email Randy McCarthy at randy.mccarthy@thenewstribune.com for how to submit it.
Comments