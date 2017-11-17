Events for the week ahead: Winter Jam, Donkey Creek Chum Festival, EFN’s Empty Bowls, comedy and more

Saturday
Christian music jam at Tacoma Dome
Billed as Christian music’s benchmark tour, Winter Jam West Tour Spectacular will stop at the Tacoma Dome on Saturday. The all-star line up includes hip-hop stars Lecrae and Andy Mineo, Third Day frontman Mac Powell, Building 429, rockers Family Force 5, Winter Jam creators NewSong, Moriah Peters presenting TRALA and evangelist Nick Hall. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with a pre-jam party featuring artists Dan Bremnes, Mallary Hope, Westover and evangelist Rick Warren. The main show will begin at 6 p.m. Admission is $15 the door, no tickets needed. For more information, go to 2017.jamtour.com/shows/tacoma-wa
Friday (Nov. 17) — Dec. 17
Never miss a local story.
Fire and Ice Festival for the holidays
In its third year, the Museum of Glass’ Fire and Ice Festival will continue through Dec. 17. The festival has a variety of fire and ice themed activities, performances and demonstrations, including visiting artists, an Academy of Dance “Nutcracker” performance and workshops. Check out the MOG and GROG small business day Nov. 25, join in slumping workshops and make your own ornaments. Go to museumofglass.org/fire--ice-festival for a complete schedule.
Saturday
Salmon and the environment are theme at Chum Festival
Celebrating the return of salmon to Gig Harbor Bay, the Donkey Creek Chum Festival recognizes Gig Harbor’s fishing heritage and the environment. Take salmon tours with a biologist, watch sustainability demonstrations and visit vendor booths. There’s also live music, canoe, kayak and paddleboard races and a free tour of the Harbor History Museum. The festival is noon-6 p.m. at Donkey Creek Park, Harbor History Museum and Austin Estuary Park. For more information, go to harborhistorymuseum.org
Saturday
Hot soup and cool bowls for EFN
Local artisans and the Emergency Food Network will be offering cool bowls and hot soup at the annual Empty Bowls fund raiser. More than 1,500 locally crafted bowls will be on sale, starting at $10. After you buy a bowl, you are served soup donated by local chefs. The event supporting the food network will be from 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday at Charles Wright Academy, 7723 Chambers Creek Road W., Tacoma. Call 253-584-1040 or go to efoodnet.org/event/empty-bowls-2017 for more information.
Monday
David Sedaris talks about new book
Known for his humor and wit, David Sedaris’ essay collections, including “Naked,” “Holidays on Ice” and “When You are Engulfed in Flames,” have become New York Times Best Sellers. Touring in support of his newest book, “Theft by Finding,” he will speak at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle. Tickets are $59 and available online at seattlesymphony.org.
Friday (Nov. 17)
Dirty bass, rock and 150,000 watts of sound
Get ready to rock when the Shell Tour: Enter Slugz City Edition comes to the Tacoma Dome. Featuring Snails, a Montral-based producer and DJ known for his trap rhythms and dirty bass, the 7 p.m. show Friday (Nov. 17) will also feature Kayzo, Downlink vs Space Laces, Saymyname, Boggie T and Squnto. Tickets for the 18-and-older-only show are $55 and available through Ticketmaster.
Tuesday
Music, visuals and 3-D glasses with Flying Lotus
Flying Lotus, an experimental rapper, music producer and filmmaker from Los Angeles, is known for his unusual style and showmanship. His 3D musical experience is coming to the Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. Using 3D glasses, the audience will experience a “jam” between Flying Lotus and his visual crew for a one-of-a-kind show. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show Tuesday are $31 and available at stgpresents.org
Saturday —Sunday
Symphony music reigns in Tacoma
It’s going to be a weekend of symphony music in Tacoma with three local concerts:
The Tacoma Young Artists Orchestra will present “A Night in the Toy Shop” at 7 p.m. Saturday at Urban Grace Church, 902 Market St. Conducted by Dale Johnson, the young musicians will perform “Carmen Suite No. 1” by Bizet, “Night in Mexico from the Airborne Suite” by Paul Creston and “The Fantastic Toy Shop Suite: by Ottorino Respighi. Tickets are $11-$24.
The Tacoma Youth Symphony will take the stage at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Rialto Theater, 910 S. Ninth St. for a concert featuring works by Mendelsohn, Verdi, Bizet and others. Tickets are $11-$25 and available at tysamusic.org/tickets.html.
Symphony Tacoma will perform “Poet of the Piano,” featuring pianist Andrew Tyson, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway. Tickets start at $19.50. For more information, call 253-594-5894 or go to broadwaycenter.org.
Comments