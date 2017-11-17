Hip-hop trailblazer Lecrae leads the lineup of top Christian artists.
Entertainment

Events for the week ahead: Winter Jam, Donkey Creek Chum Festival, EFN’s Empty Bowls, comedy and more

The News Tribune

November 17, 2017 07:00 AM

Saturday

Christian music jam at Tacoma Dome

Billed as Christian music’s benchmark tour, Winter Jam West Tour Spectacular will stop at the Tacoma Dome on Saturday. The all-star line up includes hip-hop stars Lecrae and Andy Mineo, Third Day frontman Mac Powell, Building 429, rockers Family Force 5, Winter Jam creators NewSong, Moriah Peters presenting TRALA and evangelist Nick Hall. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with a pre-jam party featuring artists Dan Bremnes, Mallary Hope, Westover and evangelist Rick Warren. The main show will begin at 6 p.m. Admission is $15 the door, no tickets needed. For more information, go to 2017.jamtour.com/shows/tacoma-wa

Friday (Nov. 17) — Dec. 17

Fire and Ice Festival for the holidays

In its third year, the Museum of Glass’ Fire and Ice Festival will continue through Dec. 17. The festival has a variety of fire and ice themed activities, performances and demonstrations, including visiting artists, an Academy of Dance “Nutcracker” performance and workshops. Check out the MOG and GROG small business day Nov. 25, join in slumping workshops and make your own ornaments. Go to museumofglass.org/fire--ice-festival for a complete schedule.

Saturday

Salmon and the environment are theme at Chum Festival

Celebrating the return of salmon to Gig Harbor Bay, the Donkey Creek Chum Festival recognizes Gig Harbor’s fishing heritage and the environment. Take salmon tours with a biologist, watch sustainability demonstrations and visit vendor booths. There’s also live music, canoe, kayak and paddleboard races and a free tour of the Harbor History Museum. The festival is noon-6 p.m. at Donkey Creek Park, Harbor History Museum and Austin Estuary Park. For more information, go to harborhistorymuseum.org

Saturday

Hot soup and cool bowls for EFN

Local artisans and the Emergency Food Network will be offering cool bowls and hot soup at the annual Empty Bowls fund raiser. More than 1,500 locally crafted bowls will be on sale, starting at $10. After you buy a bowl, you are served soup donated by local chefs. The event supporting the food network will be from 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday at Charles Wright Academy, 7723 Chambers Creek Road W., Tacoma. Call 253-584-1040 or go to efoodnet.org/event/empty-bowls-2017 for more information.

Monday

David Sedaris talks about new book

Known for his humor and wit, David Sedaris’ essay collections, including “Naked,” “Holidays on Ice” and “When You are Engulfed in Flames,” have become New York Times Best Sellers. Touring in support of his newest book, “Theft by Finding,” he will speak at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle. Tickets are $59 and available online at seattlesymphony.org.

Friday (Nov. 17)

Dirty bass, rock and 150,000 watts of sound

Get ready to rock when the Shell Tour: Enter Slugz City Edition comes to the Tacoma Dome. Featuring Snails, a Montral-based producer and DJ known for his trap rhythms and dirty bass, the 7 p.m. show Friday (Nov. 17) will also feature Kayzo, Downlink vs Space Laces, Saymyname, Boggie T and Squnto. Tickets for the 18-and-older-only show are $55 and available through Ticketmaster.

Tuesday

Music, visuals and 3-D glasses with Flying Lotus

Flying Lotus, an experimental rapper, music producer and filmmaker from Los Angeles, is known for his unusual style and showmanship. His 3D musical experience is coming to the Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. Using 3D glasses, the audience will experience a “jam” between Flying Lotus and his visual crew for a one-of-a-kind show. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show Tuesday are $31 and available at stgpresents.org

Saturday —Sunday

Symphony music reigns in Tacoma

It’s going to be a weekend of symphony music in Tacoma with three local concerts:

The Tacoma Young Artists Orchestra will present “A Night in the Toy Shop” at 7 p.m. Saturday at Urban Grace Church, 902 Market St. Conducted by Dale Johnson, the young musicians will perform “Carmen Suite No. 1” by Bizet, “Night in Mexico from the Airborne Suite” by Paul Creston and “The Fantastic Toy Shop Suite: by Ottorino Respighi. Tickets are $11-$24.

The Tacoma Youth Symphony will take the stage at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Rialto Theater, 910 S. Ninth St. for a concert featuring works by Mendelsohn, Verdi, Bizet and others. Tickets are $11-$25 and available at tysamusic.org/tickets.html.

Symphony Tacoma will perform “Poet of the Piano,” featuring pianist Andrew Tyson, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway. Tickets start at $19.50. For more information, call 253-594-5894 or go to broadwaycenter.org.

