The conductor on the Polar Express at Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad in Elbe stamps a passenger’s ticket.
Entertainment

Events for the week ahead: Tacoma tree lighting, Polar Express on Mount Rainier Railroad, music, dance, film and more happenings

The News Tribune

November 24, 2017 07:22 AM

Wednesday

Smooth holiday jazz with Kenny G

In a 7:30 p.m. concert Wednesday, Kenny G will perform hits from his Christmas album, “Miracles: The Holiday Album,” which has sold more than 8 million copies. His career as a premier saxophonists in contemporary jazz has spanned three decades. The concert will be at the Washington Center, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $67-$117, with a $3 service fee, and are available at washingtoncenter.org.

Saturday

Tree lighting tradition in downtown Tacoma

The 72nd Annual Holiday Tree Lighting in downtown Tacoma will also feature carols and photos with Santa in front of the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. The free festivities will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday with music from a brass band. For more information, call 253-591-5894 or go online to broawaycenter.org.

Sunday

TV dancers perform in live So You Think You Can Dance

Fresh off the season 14 of the TV show, the 10 finalists of “So You Think You Can Dance” are coming to the Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle on Sunday for a 7 p.m. show. Performing will be Dassy, Kaylee, Kiki, Koine, Lex and others. Tickets are $35.50-$85.50 and available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at stgpresents.org.

Wednesday

Bill Murray delves in to music and narration on new tour

Best known for his comedy and movies, Bill Murray has a new project, the album “New Worlds,” on which he sings and reads American classics accompanied by a classical trio. His tour, “Bill Murray, Jan Vogler & Friends: New Worlds” is making a stop at McCaw Hall, 321 Mercer St., Seattle, for an 8 p.m. concert Wednesday. Tickets are $44.50-$120 and available through Ticketmaster.

Thurday

Charlie Brown comes to life in stage production

Bringing to life Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts gang, “A Charlie Brown Christmas LIVE” is coming to the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. Based on the original animated television special, the stage show brings a new twist to the classic story. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show Thursday are $19, $40, $55, $69 and can be bought by phone at 253-591-5894 or online at broadwaycenter.org.

Monday — Tuesday

Mountain culture and adventure in film festival at Rialto Theater

Celebrating the spirit of outdoor adventure and mountain culture, the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is returning to the Rialto Theatre, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. The festival features the best mountain films of the year. Sponsored by The Mountaineers, the movies will be shown at 6:45 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Tickets are $20 a night or $37 for both nights and can be bought at Edgeworks Climbing, 6102 N. Ninth St., No. 200, in Tacoma, or online at broadwaycenter.org.

Saturday

Create family memories at the annual Gingerbread Jamboree

You can build the gingerbread house of your dreams, either as a family or individually, at the annual Gingerbread Jamboree on Saturday. There will be snacks and entertainment, including sing-a-longs, drawings and music, as you create your one-of-a-kind house. Presented by the Children’s Museum of Tacoma, there will be two sessions — at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. — at Hotel Murano-Bicentennial Pavillion, 1320 Broadway Plaza, Tacoma. Cost is $50 for a family of four; additional guests are $7 and additional houses are $25. Register online at PlayTacoma.org/gingie or call Miranda Owen at 253-627-6031 ext. 221.

Through Dec. 31

Old-fashioned holiday train ride on Mount Rainier Railroad

Based on the holiday movie, the 90-minute Mount Rainier Railroad “Polar Express” trip on a steam engine train includes a reading of the story, hot chocolate and cookies and a visit from Santa. Riders are urged to dress in their pajamas. The rides are weekends through Dec. 3 and Wednesday-Sunday until the last week of December, when they run daily. The train leaves from 54124 Mountain Highway E. Elbe. Tickets are $22-$63, depending of day and time. Go to mtrainierrailroad.com for more information.

