Events for the week ahead:

Friday (Dec. 29) — Monday
Seattle’s Winterfest has something for the whole family
Seattle Center Winterfest is in its final week, with everything from ice skating, ice sculpting, live music and entertainment to light displays and New Year’s Eve entertainment for the whole family. Most activities are free. A schedule of events and activities is available at seattlecenter.com/winterfest.
Tuesday — Jan. 14
Broadway’s ‘Book of Mormon’ comes to Paramount
With standing-room-only productions in London, on Broadway and across the country, the musical comedy “Book of Mormon” follows the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries. It is coming to the Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle, for a two-week showing, starting Tuesday and continuing through Jan. 14 with various show times. Tickets start at $40 and can be gotten at stgpresents.org.
Friday (Dec. 29) — Jan. 7
Chinese tradition featured at Lantern Light Festival
With ties to the Chinese tradition started more than 2,000 years ago, the Lantern Light Festival is lighting up the Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. In it final two weeks, the light display features enormous lanterns, hand-crafted by Chinese artisans, in different colors, sizes and subjects. There also are Chinese acrobats, food, face painting and more family-friendly activities. Hours are 5-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 5-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays. Admission at the Purple Gate is $23 for adults, $20 for seniors/active military, $18 children and free for kids younger than 3. For more information, go to lanternlightfestival/com/seattle.
Sunday
Year of the Dog welcomed at First Night Tacoma
Celebrating 25 years and the Year of the Dog, First Night Tacoma will take over downtown for a night of family activities. Kicking off with the “World’s Shortest Parade” at 6 p.m., the evening will include outdoor activities, music, dance performances and theater, culminating with a countdown to midnight. Many activities are free. An admission bracelet for $12 plus fees covers all the all-ages events. Go to firstnighttacoma.org for a schedule and to pay for admission.
Sunday
New Year’s Eve parties throughout the area
If you’re looking to dance or party to bring in the New Year, then check out these local events:
New Year’s Eve Party with ’80’s Invasion, which will start at 9 p.m. at The Swiss Pub, 1904 S. Jefferson Ave., Tacoma. There will be a raffle and prizes with a Fireball Toast at midnight. Tickets are $15-$20 and can be gotten by calling 253-572-2821.
New Year’s Eve with Orny Adams, who was featured on Comedy Central, on “The Late show with David Letterman,” and in “Teen Wolf.” He will do comedy sets at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. at the Tacoma Comedy Club, 933 Market St., Tacoma. Tickets are $25-$50. To get them, call 253-282-7203 or go online at tacomacomedyclub-com.
Erotic City NYE Party, which will start at 6 p.m. at Jazzbones 2803 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $50 RSVP for a table for two. For reservations, call 253-396-9169 or go to jazzbones.com.
Loverboy New Year Eve’s Party, the annual free concert hosted by the Emerald Queen I-5 Showroom, 2024 E. 29th St., Tacoma. Bracelets are issued at 3 p.m. and the doors open at 7:30 p.m. A bracelet is needed to enter the showroom for the 8:30 p.m. concert. Call 253-594-7777 for more information.
Monday
Plunge into the New Year
Plunge into the New Year — literally — at the annual Polar Bear Plunge, sponsored by Metro Parks Tacoma. Plungers will gather at the Point Defiance boat launch, 5912 N. Waterfront Drive, Tacoma for the New Year tradition. There will be two plunges — one at 11:30 a.m. for kids 9 and younger and another at noon for adults and families. Heating tents and hot drinks will be provided free along with changing tents.
