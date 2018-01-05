Events for the week ahead: Wedding Expo, Puyallup Home & Remodeling show, local theater rock opera and more happenings

Thursday through March 25
Escape room fun at Fort Nisqually
Trapped: Escape Fort Nisqually, a high-energy “escape room” game set in historical period, will start Thursday and run through March 25 at Fort Nisqually in Point Defiance Park, Tacoma. In the game, players enter the fort by candlelight and are challenged to explore a trapper’s hidden secrets, solve puzzles and unlock their way to freedom. Times for players 21 and older are 6, 7:45 and 9:30 p.m. Jan. 11-13, Jan. 25-27, Feb. 8-10, Feb. 22-24, March 8-10 and March 22-24. Times for ages 14 and older are 1 and 3 p.m. Jan. 14, Jan. 28, Feb. 11, Feb. 25, March 11 and March 25. Tickets are $25 and available at tinyurl.com/Escape-Fort-Nisqually. Several dates are sold out.
Saturday — Sunday
Wedding expo showcases trends and experts
To get a jump on planning your wedding, head out to the Tacoma Wedding Expo this weekend to see the latest trends. Hear what’s new from wedding experts and check out the wedding gown sale and fashions shows. Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Tacoma Dome. Tickets are $16 and available at bridesclub.com/Tacoma-Wedding-Expo.
Friday (Jan. 5) — Sunday
Get ideas for your home at Puyallup Home & Remodeling Show
The Puyallup Home & Remodeling Show at the Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup, will offer the latest in home remodeling, building, decorating and improvement techniques with local experts. You also can learn gardening secrets, designs and plans. Hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday (Jan 5)-Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $7-$8; kids under 17 are free. Enter at the Blue Gate. More information is available at puyalluphomeshow.net.
Monday
Danny Vernon brings Elvis to life in show
On Elvis Presley’s 83rd birthday, Danny Vernon’s Illusion of Elvis will present three decades of Elvis’ career, from the 1950s to the 1970s. The show will be at 7 p.m. Monday at the Emerald Queen Casino Showroom, 2024 E. 29th St., Tacoma. More information is available at emeraldqueen.com/IllusionofElvis-151.
Friday (Jan 5) — Sunday
Sing-along with the ‘Sound of Music’
The movie, with its classic music and story, made Julie Andrews a household name. The 5th Avenue Theatre, 1308 Fifth Ave., Seattle, will bring Sing-along Sound of Music to the stage this weekend. Complete with subtitles, the classic film will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday (Jan. 5), 1:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $31.25 and available online at 5thvenue.org.
Tuesday
Monthly Grit City Think & Drink tackles flavor
This month’s Grit City Think & Drink will look at the complexity of flavor perception, which relies on the senses of taste and smell, as well as memories and experiences. The group, which gets together for evenings of learning and drinking, will explore the biological basis of flavor perception with Leighann Chafee, a University of Washington Tacoma faculty member in psychology. It is free and open to the public, all ages; no science background is required. It is 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday at The Swiss Pub, 1904 S. Jefferson Ave., Tacoma. More information is available at 253-692-4450.
Friday (Jan. 5) — Jan. 28
Lakewood Playhouse takes on ‘American Idiot’ rock opera
The Lakewood Playhouse’s first show of the year, “American Idiot,” will open Friday (Jan. 5) and continue through Jan. 28. In the tradition of the Who’s “Tommy” and Pink Floyd’s “The Wall,” the musical tells its story through lyrics from the Green Day album. (It does contain adult language and violent scenes.) Showtimes are 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the theater, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. Lakewood. Tickets are $25-$30 and available by phone at 253-588-0042 or online at lakewoodplayhouse.org.
Wednesday through June 17
White River Valley Museum opens new exhibit on women’s history
The White River Valley Museum’s new exhibit, “Suffer for Beauty: Women’s History Revealed Through Undergarments,” is a display of costumes, undergarments and historic images that chronicles America’s ever-changing beauty ideals and what women do to keep up. It opens Wednesday and will be on display through June 17 at the museum, 918 H St. SE, Auburn. There will be lectures, a curator tour, living history programs and more to accompany the exhibit. Go to wrvmuseum.org for the details.
