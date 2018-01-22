Pearl Jam to headline in Seattle, pledges $1 million to fight homelessness

Pearl Jam will perform two shows in Seattle this August and is pledging $1 million toward local homelessness initiatives with a goal of raising $10 million total.
“The Home Shows” will be held August 8 and 10 at Safeco Field. This will be the “Even Flow” artists’ first hometown appearance in five years and the largest headlining concert event in Seattle since the Rolling Stones’ two-night stint at the Kingdome in 1981.
In a statement released this morning, the band challenged “everyone to join them” in their drive to raise $10 million for homeless initiatives across King County in 2018.
Lead guitarist Stone Gossard spoke to the responsibility the band has in giving back to the city that gave them their start.
“Seattle is our hometown,” Gossard said in the statement. “When there are challenges here, we want to be part of the solution. It's heartening so many organizations and individuals coming together to do the same. It's going to take all of us.”
Information on ticket sales will be released soon. For information about travel and lodging related to the concerts, go to https://pearljam.com/thehomeshows/seattle
