Eddie Vedder from the band Pearl Jam performs at the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, April 7, 2017, in New York.
Eddie Vedder from the band Pearl Jam performs at the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, April 7, 2017, in New York. Charles Sykes Invision/AP
Eddie Vedder from the band Pearl Jam performs at the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, April 7, 2017, in New York. Charles Sykes Invision/AP

Entertainment

Pearl Jam to headline in Seattle, pledges $1 million to fight homelessness

By Tess Riski

triski@thenewstribune.com

January 22, 2018 11:33 AM

Pearl Jam will perform two shows in Seattle this August and is pledging $1 million toward local homelessness initiatives with a goal of raising $10 million total.

“The Home Shows” will be held August 8 and 10 at Safeco Field. This will be the “Even Flow” artists’ first hometown appearance in five years and the largest headlining concert event in Seattle since the Rolling Stones’ two-night stint at the Kingdome in 1981.

In a statement released this morning, the band challenged “everyone to join them” in their drive to raise $10 million for homeless initiatives across King County in 2018.

Lead guitarist Stone Gossard spoke to the responsibility the band has in giving back to the city that gave them their start.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Seattle is our hometown,” Gossard said in the statement. “When there are challenges here, we want to be part of the solution. It's heartening so many organizations and individuals coming together to do the same. It's going to take all of us.”

Information on ticket sales will be released soon. For information about travel and lodging related to the concerts, go to https://pearljam.com/thehomeshows/seattle

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Californian ridable 'OneWheel' takes to the halls of CES

    The OneWheel Plus XR, the latest electric ridable device from Californian company Future Motion, looks a bit like an electric skateboard, but has just one large rubber wheel in the middle. It was on display this week at the International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. This version has a range of 12 to 18 miles on a full charge. The original idea behind the device was to bring the feeling of snowboarding to the streets. The $1,799 device will be available for order worldwide this year.

Californian ridable 'OneWheel' takes to the halls of CES

Californian ridable 'OneWheel' takes to the halls of CES 1:22

Californian ridable 'OneWheel' takes to the halls of CES
Top baby names of 2017 1:31

Top baby names of 2017
Chewbacca, Darth Vader get schooled by police on dangers of distracted driving 1:35

Chewbacca, Darth Vader get schooled by police on dangers of distracted driving

View More Video