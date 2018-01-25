Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

More Videos 1:28 Elton John to call it quits after this tour: 'I just never thought that fatherhood could bring me so much joy' Pause 2:32 Crossfire of contentious divorce case hits legal babysitter where it hurts 2:56 Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB 0:37 Wet weather tips on driving while hydroplaning 0:17 Third person charged in fatal shooting of Deputy McCartney 4:38 Highlights: Le’Zjon Bonds, Anthony Braggs lift Lincoln late over Wilson in Tacoma showdown 3:30 What does the competition for Amazon's HQ2 look like? 1:21 Historic barbershop will live on in Hilltop 3:21 Historic Puyallup home a 'dream come true' for ‘House Hunters’ couple 1:56 Women's March 2018 brings thousands back to Olympia Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Singer and composer Elton John announced on Wednesday that he will retire from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, dubbed "Farewell Yellow Brick Road. The tour starts on 8 September in Allentown, Pennsylvania. It will consist of 300 shows in North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Meta Viers McClatchy

