He’s funny, he’s ‘Fluffy’ and he’s coming to the Washington State Fair

He’s given to wearing Aloha shirts and calling himself Fluffy.
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias is coming to the Washington State Fair Sept. 22.
Pre-sale tickets for Iglesias’s show go on sale Wednesday with sales to the general public on Saturday.
Iglesias’s brand of comedy can be seen on Netflix and Comedy Central. He’s bringing his “One Show Fits All World Tour” to Puyallup.
California native Iglesias honed his comedic skills in biker bars and dives before becoming one of the most popular comics in the U.S.
He’s co-starred in both “Magic Mike” movies with Channing Tatum and appeared on the ABC sitcom “Cristela.”
TICKETS
Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. Visit thefair.com to join the free E-Club for access.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Saturday. Prices are $65, $60 and $45 and include fair admission. Tickets will be available on the fair’s website, by phone (888-559-3247) 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily and in person at the fair’s box office, 9th Ave. SW and Meridian St. on most Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Online and phone purchases are subject to processing fees. Tickets purchased in person will be charged a $3 per ticket service fee.
The fair previously announced that country group Rascal Flatts will perform Sept. 23.
