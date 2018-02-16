Come for Mr. Potato Head, stay for the Play-Doh at History Museum

2:12 Anatomy of a Scene: ‘Black Panther’ Pause

1:13 Get your nostalgia fix at Toytopia in Tacoma

1:19 You may be pouring your beer wrong. Learn how to do it right from an expert

2:09 Deadpool, everyone's favorite smartass superhero, is back

1:28 Singing Kentucky principal returns with Bee Gees classic

2:27 Here are the best moments from the Super Bowl LII commercials

1:01 Michelob Ultra's "I Like Beer" Super Bowl 52 commercial

1:51 Who will win the Super Bowl? These animals have predictions

1:01 Peter Dinklage, Morgan Freeman engage in epic rap battle in Mountain Dew vs. Doritos commercial