Events for the week ahead: Sewing expo in Puyallup, classical music, fundraisers and more

Friday (March 2) — Sunday (March 4)
Sewing fun at Puyallup expo
For all you sewing aficionados and those just thinking about it, the Sewing and Stitchery Expo is the place you’ll want to be this weekend. It’s three days of sewing, fabric and classes along with opportunities to shop. Browse hundreds of booths and learn about the newest trends and products. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. Admission is $12 in advance or $14 at the door. Go to sewexpo.com for information.
Sunday
Tacoma Youth Symphony takes stage at the Rialto Theater
Discover the talent of our young musicians when the Tacoma Youth Symphony performs “A Roman Festival” concert at 3 p.m. Sunday. It will open with the Tacoma Youth Chamber Winds and also will feature student soloist Casey Kim. Come out to the Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma, for an afternoon of great music. Tickers are $11 to $25. Call 253-627-2792 for more information.
Saturday
Rapper G-Eazy on Beautiful & Damned Tour comes to Kent
With the hit single “Me, Myself & I” along with a new album dropping last December, G-Eazy is coming to the ShoWare Center at Kent, 625 W. James St., Kent, on his The Beautiful & Damned Tour. See him in a 7 p.m. concert Saturday. Tickets are $45 to $140 are available by phone or online; 253-856-6777 showarecenter.com
Saturday — Sunday
Be a paleontologist for day
It’s all about dinosaurs at the Burke Museum’s Dino Days this weekend. See hundreds of dinosaur fossils and other prehistoric creatures from the museum’s collection and become a Junior Paleontologist by completing fossil challenge. Also talk to paleontologists about their research and careers. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with times pre-sale tickets available at burkemuseum.org. Head out to the museum at Northeast 45th Street and 17th Avenue Northeast in Seattle. Admission is $7.50 to $10.
Saturday
Babies are the star at expo in Tacoma
Billed as the biggest baby and maternity expo in the Pacific Northwest, Baby Bump Expo NW will take over the Greater Tacoma Convention and Trade Center, 1500 Broadway, Tacoma, this weekend. With booths for everything to do with baby, the expo also has a fashion show, stroller-trial trail, family lounge and workshops. It is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday with admission of $20 or $45 family pass online, $25 at the door. Go to babybumpexponw.com for more information
Friday —Saturday
Drink wine and support local charities
Help support local charities while enjoying great local wines at the Annual Poverty Bay Wine Festival at Des Moines Beach Park Auditorium, 22030 Cliff Ave. S., Des Moines. Get up close and personal with renowned local winemakers from more than 20 of Washington State’s finest wineries and be entertained by magician Nate Jester, the Ace of Illusions. Sponsored by the Des Moines Rotary Club, this fundraiser supports several local charities. Hours are 5-10 p.m. Friday and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $35 to $40 and are available at drinktomusic.org
Saturday
Support injured combat veterans at annual fundraiser
With a mission to send combat-injured soldiers on various outdoor adventures throughout the Pacific Northwest, the Send-a-Vet Foundation will be hosting its annual fundraising dinner and auction at the Agriplex Building at the Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. There will be a raffle, auction, prizes and dinner provided by Big George and Silo’s. Come out to support the foundation at the 5:30 p.m. event Saturday. Tickets are $30 and are available at tinyurl.com/yauypjld. For more information on the organization go to send-a-vet.org
