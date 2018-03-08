SOUTH SOUND SCENE

Through May 3
Sister City Film Festival
14 foreign films representing Tacoma's Sister Cities across the globe screen every Thursday. March 15: “The Women’s Balcony” Kiryat-Motzkin, Israel; March 22: “Atlantic” El Jadida, Morocco; March 29: “Noticias Lejanas” Boca Del Rio, Mexico.
6:30 p.m. Thursdays through May 3. Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave, Tacoma. $8- $10.50. 253-572-6062, grandcinema.com
Never miss a local story.
Through March 25
Classical Concert Series
Local and regional musicians. March 11: Rick Fogel, hammered dulcimer; March 18: Paul Edwards, piano; March 25: Pacific Northwest Chamber Ensemble.
3 p.m. Sundays through March 25. Antique Sandwich Company, 5102 N. Pearl St., Tacoma. Donations. 253-752-4069
Through March 25
“Arsenic and Old Lace”
Presented by Standing Room Only Theater.
7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays. The Triad Theater, 102 E. Yelm Ave., Yelm. $10-$20. 857-677-8243, srotheater.org
March 9
Second City Chamber Series: “Neighbors and Visitors”
Performed by Texas’ Harrington String Quartet.
7:30 p.m. March 9. First Lutheran Church, 524 S. I St., Tacoma. $10 to $25. scchamberseries.org
Paula Poundstone
Performer, standup comedians and panelist on NPR’s weekly quiz show “Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me”
7:30 p.m. March 9. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $19-$62. 253-591-5894
“Charlotte’s Web”
ACT 1 Theatre production.
7 p.m. March 9. Liberty Theater, 116 W. Main St., Puyallup. $20; $15 students, military and seniors; $5 children 5-10; free for children under 5. 253-447-4139, act1theatre.org
March 9-10, 23
“The Room”
Film screening 2003 drama directed by Tommy Wiseau.
11 p.m. March 9-10, 23. The Grand Cinema, 606 Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $10.50. 253-572-6062, grandcinema.com
March 9-April 1
“Jesus Christ Superstar”
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s masterpiece rock opera
7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 North “I” St., Tacoma. $24; $22 students, seniors, military; $20 children 12 and younger. tacomalittletheatre.com
March 9-18
Spotlight Series: “Love’s Labour’s Lost”
7:30 p.m. March 9-10, 15-17, 2 p.m. March 18. Eastvold Auditorium. Pacific Lutheran University — Karen Hille Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma. $5-$10. tinyurl.com/y9eb9cam
March 10
PLU Artist Series: Guitar Faculty Recital
5 p.m. March 10 . Pacific Lutheran University — Lagerquist Concert Hall, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma. tinyurl.com/yc9uaa6a
March 10-18
“Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical”
TMP Family Theater performs this heart-warming musical this March.
11 a.m. and 2 p.m. March 10, 17; 2 p.m. March 11, 18. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. Adult: $15/Senior (60+), Student, Military: $13/Child (12 & Under): $12/Groups of 10+: $10. 253-565-6867, tmp.org/index.php/8543-2
March 10
Community Sing-Along
Tacoma Refugee Choir interactive concert
7 p.m. March 10. Urban Grace, 902 Market St., Tacoma. Free admission, first-come seating, donations welcome. 253-343-2867, communitysingalong.com
James Jelasic: Grand Piano Hour
Live broadcast performance on KING FM, playing works of Scriabin, Dohnanyi and Chopin
6 p.m. March 10. The Seattle Steinway Piano Gallery, 1218 Third Ave. #105. Seattle. 206-691-2981, king.org/grand-piano-hour-rsvp-march-10
March 11
University Wind Ensemble
3 p.m. March 11. Pacific Lutheran University — Lagerquist Concert Hall, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma. $10. tinyurl.com/ya2txk3n
Jazz Live at Marine View featuring Jeff Kashiwa
Known as one of the most compelling young saxophonists in contemporary jazz during his first year with The Rippingtons.
5 p.m. March 11. Marine View Presbyterian Church, 8469 Eastside Drivw N.E., Tacoma. Admission free to all ages. 253-229-9206, marineviewpc.org
Auburn Symphony Orchestra
Chamber Concert: Struggle of the Genius
4 p.m. March 11. St. Matthew/San Mateo Episcopal Church, 123 L St. NE, Auburn. $10-$37. 253-877-7777, auburnsymphony.org
Second Sunday Concert Series: Steve and Kristi Nebel
1-3 p.m. March 11. Seymour Botanical Conservatory, 316 S. G St., Tacoma. Free. 253-591-5330, metroparkstacoma.org/news?id
March 13
Salish Sea Early Music Festival
Shakespeare in Italy
7 p.m. St. Luke’s Memorial Episcopal Church, 3615 N. Gove St., Tacoma. $15-$25 suggested donation. salishseatacoma.brownpapertickets.com
March 16
Second City Chamber Series Young Chamber Players Annual Recital
Featuring the post-millennial generation of chamber musicians.
6 p.m. March 16. First Lutheran Church, 524 S. I St., Tacoma. $10 to $25. scchamberseries.org.
Symphony Tacoma Voices Celebrates Turning of the Seasons
A choral concert that celebrates the transition from the darkness of winter to the warmth of spring.
7:30 p.m. March 16. Christ Episcopal Church, 310 N. K St., Tacoma. $25. 253-591-5894, symphonytacoma.org
Oliver Brett
Oliver Brett, organist, plays music by Buxtehude, Bach, Frescobaldi and Mendelssohn
12:10-1 p.m. March 16. Christ Episcopal Church Tacoma, 310 N K St, Tacoma. Donation. 253-383-1569, ccptacoma.org
March 16-31
“Return to the Forbidden Planet”
Centerstage production inspired by Shakepear’s “The Tempest” Sci fi rock ‘n’ roll musical
8 p.m. Thrusdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Centerstage Theater, 3200 SW Dash Point Road, Federal Way. $12-$29. 253-661-1444, centerstagetheatre.com
March 17
Northwest Symphony Orchestra
Playing works by Lauridsen, Messiaen, Taylor and Gorecki.
8 p.m. March 17. Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 4139 42nd Ave. S., Seattle.
St. Patrick’s Day with Geoffery Castle
With a live band, Irish dancers and lots of Celtic Fiddling, electric six-string Violinist Geoffrey Castle performs.
7:30 p.m. March 17. Auburn Avenue Theater, 10 Auburn Ave., Auburn. $21/$18. 253-931-3043, tinyurl.com/y8zh7jrn
March 18
Star Chefs on Broadway: The Lalapazaza Speakeasy
Broadway Center’s annual gala for arts education honors the 100 th birthday of the Pantages Theater in 1918 with a Roaring 20s-themed bash
5 p.m. March 18. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $200-$600. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org.
Blues Vespers
Grammy nominated Chaney Sims and friends perform benefit for Tacoma Commuity House.
5 p.m. March 18. Immanual Presbyterian Church, 901 N. J St., Tacoma. Donation
PLU Choral Union
3 p.m. March 18 Pacific Lutheran University — Lagerquist Concert Hall, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma. $5-$17. tinyurl.com/y8577l25
Seattle Baroque Orchestra: The Fairy Queen
English baroque composer Henry Purcell put his stamp on the musical world with an enduring work inspired by Shakespeare’s tale of love, magic, and fairies, A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
3 p.m. March 18. Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 31510 Peter von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. $13-$35. 253-835-7010, fwpaec.org
March 19
University Jazz Ensemble
8 p.m. March 19. Pacific Lutheran University — Karen Hille Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma.
March 21
“Life of Brian”
1970 Monty Python comedy film screening with hosted trivia and prizes.
1:45 and 6:45 pm. March 21. Grand Cinema, 606 Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8 to $10. 253-572-6062, grandcinema.com
Artist Series: Eliassen & Isayevskaya
8 p.m. March 21. Pacific Lutheran University — Lagerquist Concert Hall, 12180 Park Ave. South, Tacoma. $0-$10. tinyurl.com/ybkeh68b
March 22
“David Hockney”
documentary screening
1:30 and 6:45 p.m. March 21. Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8 to $10.50. 253-572-6062, grandcinema.com
Tacoma Meaningful Movies “Never Give Up! Minoru Yasui and the Fight for Justice”
Screening of documentary on the first Japanese American attorney in Oregon during World War II.
6:30 p.m. March 22. Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. Free. 253-572-6062, grandcinema.com
March 23, April 27
UP for Arts Spring 2018 Arts & Concerts Series
UP for Arts Spring Arts & Concerts Series pairs outstanding musical and visual artists.
7 p.m. March 23: Baritone Ryan Christopher Bede will perform songs of the British Isles. Featured artist wildlife and nature photographer Dan Suckow.
7 p.m. April 27: Award winning pianist and composer Jennifer Thomas will perform works from her albums. Also featured watercolor artist Cindy Baij.
University Place Civic/Library Atrium, 3609 Market Place, University Place. $15 adults; $5 students; free for UP for Art members. Tickets at door. upforarts.org.
March 24
Twilight Zone UnScripted
Impro Theatre brings a completely improvised show in the style of classic 1960s sci-fi television. The performance opens with audience suggestion, creating a new and completely improvised spin-off episode.
7:30 p.m.March 24. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma; $19-$49; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
Invisible Touch
Phil Collins & Genesis Tribute
7:30 p.m. March 24 Auburn Avenue Theater, 10 Auburn Ave., Auburn. $18-$21. 253-931-3043, app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=78677
March 25
Symphony Tacoma featuring Charles Butler on Trumpet
2:30 p.m. March25. Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. Tickets start at $19. 253-591-5894, symphonytacoma.org
March 30
Film Focus: Todrick Hall – Behind the Curtain
A documentary following Broadway and YouTube star Todrick Hall as he launches his first touring show, “Straight Outta Oz.” Features footage from Tacoma’s Pantages Theater.
7:30 p.m. March 30. Theater on the Square, 901 Broadway, Tacoma; $7-$10; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
April 5
Todrick Hall American: The Forbidden Tour
Broadway and YouTube star Todrick Hall returns to Tacoma with a new show. With more than a million YouTube subscribers as well as roles on Broadway in Chicago and Kinky Boots, plus collaborations with Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, Hall’s star is rising fast.
7:30 p.m.April 5. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma; $19-$59; meet and greet add-on $50; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
April 7
Tacoma Wined Up
An event in the Tacoma Armory featuring 20+ Northwest wineries, distillers, cideries, plus food and artisan vendors and a silent auction. Proceeds benefit Broadway Center education programs.
5-9 p.m.April 7. Tacoma Armory, 715 S. 11th Street, Tacoma. $12-$60; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
April 8
Dennis Miller
A night of live stand-up comedy from five-time Emmy winner, Saturday Night Live alumni, and political talk show guest Dennis Miller. Contains mature themes and language.
7:30 p.m.April 8. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $39-$110; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
April 10
Cabaret
John Kander, Fred Ebb, and Joe Masteroff’s classic Tony-winning musical about following your heart while the world loses its way. Cabaret is intended for mature audiences.
7:30 p.m.April 10. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $39-$129; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
April 12
Deepak Chopra: The Future of Wellbeing, The Healing of Self
Join New York Times bestselling author Deepak Chopra as he shares insights from his latest work “The Healing Self” and explores questions about our place in the world. Books will be available to purchase.
7:30 p.m. April 12. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $39-$110; meet and greet add-on $50; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
April 15
Mini Maestros: Percussion on Parade
Performance will engage the audience in interactive activities.
2:30 p.m. April 15. University of Puget Sound Schneebeck Concert Hall, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. $7 to $10. symphonytacoma.org
April 20
Pink Martini
The Northwest “little orchestra” returns with a concert featuring popular favorites from the band’s 23-year career as well as songs from their latest release, Je dis oui!, taking the audience on a musical trip around the world from France to Iran, Armenia to South Africa and more.
7:30 p.m.April 20. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $34-$110; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
April 29
Shadow Theatre Fireflies
A Ukrainian troupe of performers creates machines, animals and trees, as well as human characters, with their bodies in a unique visual experience suitable for families.
7:30 p.m. Apirl 29. Theatre on the Square, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $19-$44; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
May 6
Mini Maestros: Peter and the Wolf
Performance will engage the audience in interactive activities.
2:30 p.m. May 6. University of Puget Sound Schneebeck Concert Hall, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. $7 to $10. symphonytacoma.org
Join the scene
Do you have an arts listing? Email Mary Anderson at mary.anderson@thenewstribune.com for how to submit it.
Comments