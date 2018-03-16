Events for the week ahead: UPS Flea Market, car show in Puyallup, arts fundraiser, Irish Festival and more

Saturday
Flea market treasures galore at UPS Fieldhouse
In its 50th year, the UPS Fieldhouse Flea Market takes over the Memorial Fieldhouse, 1100 N. Warner St., Tacoma. The annual fundraiser for student scholarships features more than 70 local vendors, artists and makers offering everything from 100-year-old antiques to freshly baked bread. You’ll also find furniture and household decor, books, jewelry, gourmet food, artisan crafts, up-cycled treasures and more. It is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday with early entry fee of $10, 9 a.m. entry for $5. For more information go to pugetsound.edu/FleaMarket
Saturday —Sunday
Never miss a local story.
Swap meet and car show in Puyallup
It’s time to get a jump on car show season by taking in the Annual Almost Spring Swap Meet & Car Show at the Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. Car enthusiasts will find antique and classic car parts, bikes and other collectibles and be able to hang out with other car lovers. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for Saturday; $3 for Sunday. Go to gertieas.com
Wednesday
Monty Python classic screening at the Grand
If you’re a Monty Python fanatic and love hanging out with other enthusiasts, then make plans to take in the screening of the “Life of Brian” at The Grand Cinema, 606 Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. The 1970 comedy screening will also feature hosted trivia and prizes for a night of laughs and fun. Show times are 1:45 and 6:45 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets are $8 to $10. Call or go online for more information; 253-572-6062, grandcinema.com
Sunday
Support arts education at Lalapazaza Speakeasy celebration in Tacoma
Come out to support local arts education at the Broadway Center’s annual gala, Star Chefs on Broadway: The Lalapazaza Speakeasy. Besides raising funds, the celebration honors the 100th birthday of the Pantages Theater with a Roaring 20s-themed bash. The fun starts at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. Tickets are $200 to $600. Go to broadwaycenter.org for more information.
Sunday
Brass is the name of the game at Symphony Tacoma’s Mini Maestros
As part of its Mini Maestros, the Symphony Tacoma is sending its Brass Quintet to Schneebeck Hall, University of Puget Sound, Tacoma, for the “3-2-1 Blast Off” space-themed musical adventure. Geared for children, the interactive concert teaches the children about the brass family as well as, pulse, dynamics and range. The quintet also will perform tunes inspired by the planets, stars and intergalactic travel. The fun begins at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $7 children, $10 adults and are available by phone or online; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
Saturday
Works from the 1920s and 1930s featured in Northwest Sinfonietta concert
Joseph Swensen returns to the stage as both conductor and soloist for the Northwest Sinfonietta “Inspirations from the Past” concert at the Rialto Theater, 311 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. European works composed in the 1920s and 1930s will be featured, including Stravinsky’s “Pulcinella Suite” and Holst’s “St. Paul’s Suite.” Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. concert Saturday are $20, $35, $45 and $50. Get yours by phone or online; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
Saturday —Sunday
Delve into Irish culture at Seattle Center festival
With a nod to St. Patrick’s Day, the Seattle Irish Festival takes over the Seattle Center Armory for the weekend. There will be Irish and Celtic products for sale, authentic food and libations, Irish music, singing, dancing and the Irish Reels Film Festival. Put on your green and join in the fun and learn from workshops, lectures, cultural displays and art exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday with free admission.
Friday — March 31
Rock ‘n’ Roll plus Sci-Fi are stars of theater production “Return to the Forbidden Planet”
Based on Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” but with a sci-fi twist, Centerstage productions brings “Return to the Forbidden Planet” to the stage opening Friday. The sci-fi rock ‘n’ roll musical features classics, including “Heard It Through the Grapevine,” “Young Girl” and “Good Vibrations.” It continues through March 31 at the Centerstage Theater, 3200 SW Dash Point Road, Federal Way. Show times are 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $12 to $29 and available by phone or online; 253-661-1444, centerstagetheatre.com
Comments