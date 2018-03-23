Mud Run, pipe band highlight events for the week ahead

Saturday
Family fun with obstacles, trail run and fun at Mud Run
Get down and dirty while having a ton of fun at Metro Parks Mud Run this weekend. Test your fitness or just your willingness to dive into puddles along with friends at either the 10 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. start on Saturday. It is a family-friendly, 2-mile event that combines mud, trail running, obstacles and adventure, and it’s all taking place at Swan Creek Park at East 42nd Street and East Roosevelt Avenue, Tacoma. Registration is $30 to $40 and is available at tinyurl.com/yckxa832.
Saturday
Laugh with Sinbad at Emerald Queen Casino
Making audiences laugh for more than 40 years, Sinbad is known for his observational and family-friendly comedy. From his stints on “A Different World” and his own show, “The Sinbad Show,” he has gone on to appear in several movies over the years. See him live in an 8:30 p.m. show Saturday at the Emerald Queen Casino, 2024 E. 29th St., Tacoma. Tickets are $25 to $65 and available through Ticketmaster.
Friday — Sunday
Food, wine, seminars and more at Taste of Washington
Foodies take heed: If you love wine and food, then come out for Taste Washington this weekend at CenturyLink Field, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle. The event features some of the best wine and food Washington state has to offer all in one place for three days. Check out local chefs and seminars and try gourmet food from 7-10 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets range from $45 to $210, depending on activity. Go to tastewashington.org for more information.
Saturday
Embrace Tacoma at community services expo
Find out everything you need to know to navigate Tacoma at the T-Town: Play, Explore, Learn free community event at the Tacoma Dome this weekend. The city services expo will feature information on services available and how city government works and where you can share ideas and give feedback to the city. It will also feature live performances, demonstrations, activities and fun. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Saturday
Kilts, pipes, drums and dancing at Tartan Ball
Delve into Scottish heritage at the Clan Gordon Pipe Band Annual Tartan Ball coming to the Washington State Fair Event Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. Wear your tartan or come dressed up in semi-formal attire for a night of music and dancing, all in support of the band’s travels throughout the region at the 7 p.m. event Saturday. Tickets are $30. For more information go to cgpb.org.
Saturday
Improv sci-fi style
In the true form of improv, Twilight Zone UnScripted, brought to the stage by Improv Theatre, is a completely improvised show in the style of classic 1960s sci-fi television. The performance opens with audience suggestion, creating a new and completely improvised spin-off episode — a display of sharp imaginations, quick wits and fun. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show Saturday at the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma, are $19 to $49 and available by phone or online; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org.
Sunday
Classical experience when Symphony Tacoma takes the stage
Making his solo debut, principal trumpet Charles Butler takes the stage with Symphony Tacoma for a afternoon of Beethoven and Brahms. The show will feature Beethoven’s Symphony No. 10 and conclude with Brahm’s Symphony No. 1. Make it a day at the symphony at the 2:30 p.m. performance Sunday at the Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. Tickets start at $19. Call or go online: 253-591-5894, symphonytacoma.org.
Saturday
High school jazz ensembles the stars at festival
Featuring both vocal and instrumental high school jazz ensembles, the Commencement Bay Jazz Festival is a divisional, competitive and multi-stage event taking over Fife High School, 5616 20th St. E., Fife. The day — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday — is all about performance and competition celebrating jazz. The evening — 7-10 p.m. —will feature guest artist Aubrey Logan, singer/songwriter and performer once labeled as “too jazzy” by Simon Cowell on American Idol. It’s a full day of music. For more information go to commencementbayjazzfestival.com.
