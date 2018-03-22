Monster movie fans will get their money’s worth with this one

A kid (Cailee Spaeny), all by her little old lonesome, cobbles together, in secret, a 40-foot-tall fighting robot out of bits and scraps scavenged from a junkyard and … TWEET! Hold it. Just stop right there.
Now, granted, when the story is about ginormous robots whomping the ever-loving stuffings out of humoungoid sea monsters from another dimension, as it the case in “Pacific Rim Uprising,” clearly logic and believability are not high on the list of concerns of the people putting the picture together.
But still, c’mon. Sending the story careening off the rails before the track has even been laid qualifies as extreme loopiness. But there it is: Kid-constructed combat ‘bot in the mix right out of the gate means the movie will be serving up the silly in great heaping helpings.
Not that “Uprising” is a comedy, at least not intentionally. No, everyone in it is super serious, rapping out hackneyed lines of dialogue — She: “We’ve only got one shot at this!” He: “Yeah. Make it count.” — with grim-faced intensity.
And this: “Do you want to help me save the world?”
Well, uh, sure. Yeah. Why not? Let’s go for it.
They go for it.
They, principally, are a fellow named Jake Pentecost (John Boyega), the somewhat wayward son of the world-saving hero of the original “Pacific Rim,” Stacker Pentecost (Idris Elba) who wishes he could live up to his famous late father.
There’s also Nathan Lambert, Jake’s erstwhile ‘bot-battling buddy played stiffly by lantern-jawed Scott Eastwood and Amara Namani (Spaeny), kid constructor of the scrapyard ‘bot.
The original Pacific Rim,” written and directed by Guillermo del Toro and released in 2013, is the filmmaker’s respectful homage to the Japanese “Godzilla”-derived monster movies he loved as a kid.
He passed on directing the sequel in favor of making “The Shape of Water.” Good choice.
Into the director’s chair slid Steven S. DeKnight, whose background is in television.
In place of del Toro’s dark-and-stormy-night ambience in the original, DeKnight moves the action to broad daylight, the better to show off the multimillion-dollar crash-boom-bam. Pretty good choice.
So-called Jaeger-model robots with way-cool names like Titan Redeemer and Saber Athena and Gipsy Avenger and driven by humans linked by an electronic mind meld, wield way-cooler weaponry like electro chain saws and a wicked thing called an arc whip (yeeowwch!)
Monster mash’n mayhem ensues as the Jaegers romp and stomp with the scaly otherwordly monsters, called Kaiju. Skyscrapers tumble while panicked people flee and scream.
Not to worry overly much, though. As poor old Tokyo (AKA the city that can’t catch a break) is shattered, a character offers reassurances that all the citizens made it safely to underground shelters.
Everybody OK? Then let ‘er rip.
Pacific Rim Uprising
☆☆ 1/2 stars
Cast: John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Jing Tian, Cailee Spaeny, Rinko Kikuchi, Burn Gorman and Charlie Day
Director: Steven S. DeKnight
Running time: 1:51
Rated: PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and some language.
