A dozen-plus things to do this weekend and next in and around Tacoma

Through April 1
“Jesus Christ Superstar” Presented by Tacoma Little Theatre
7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. $24; $22 students, seniors, military; $20 children 12 and younger. tacomalittletheatre.com
Through March 31
Never miss a local story.
“Return to the Forbidden Planet” Presented by Centerstage Productions
8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Centerstage Theater, 3200 SW Dash Point Road, Federal Way. $12-$29. 253-661-1444, centerstagetheatre.com
March 23
“The Room” Film Screening
11 p.m. March 23. Grand Cinema, 606 Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $10.50. 253-572-6062, grandcinema.com
“Two Piano/One Piano Four Hands” Concert
7:30 p.m. March 23. Schneebeck Concert Hall, University of Puget Sound, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. $10-$15. 253-879-3100
March 23
UP for Arts Spring 2018 Arts & Concerts Series
7 p.m. March 23: Baritone Ryan Christopher Bede with featured artist, wildlife and nature photographer Dan Suckow.
University Place Civic/Library Atrium, 3609 Market Place, University Place. $15 adults; $5 students; free for UP for Art members. Tickets available at the door. upforarts.org.
March 24
“Twilight Zone UnScripted” Presented by Impro Theatre
7:30 p.m. March 24. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma; $19-$49; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
Annual Slider Cook-Off
6:30-10 p.m. March 24. Museum of Glass, 1801 Dock St., Tacoma. $40-$45. 253-284-4708
Commencement Bay Jazz Festival - High School Jazz Competition
9 a.m.-4 p.m., 7-10 p.m. March 24. Fife High School, 5616 20th St. E., Fife.
Invisible Touch: Phil Collins and Genesis Tribute
7:30 p.m. March 24. Auburn Avenue Theater, 10 Auburn Ave., Auburn. $18-$21. 253-931-3043, app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=78677
March 25
Symphony Tacoma featuring Charles Butler
2:30 p.m. March 25. Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. Tickets start at $19. 253-591-5894, symphonytacoma.org
Classical Concert Series
3 p.m. March 25. Pacific Northwest Chamber Ensemble. Antique Sandwich Co., 5102 N. Pearl St., Tacoma. Donations. 253-752-4069
Blues Vespers with The Andy T Blues Band and Alabama Mike
5 p.m. March 25. Immanual Presbyterian Church, 901 N. J St., Tacoma. Donation
March 29
Sister City Film Festival: “Noticias Lejanas” Boca Del Rio, Mexico
6:30 p.m. March 29. Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8-$10.50. 253-572-6062, grandcinema.com
March 30
Film Focus: “Behind the Curtain” — Todrick Hall’s “Straight Outta Oz”
7:30 p.m. March 30. Theater on the Square, 901 Broadway, Tacoma; $7-$10; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
“Peter and the Starcatcher” Presented by Lakewood Playhouse
March 30-April 22. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. S.W., Lakewood. $20-$26 253-588-0042, lakewoodplayhouse.org
April 5
“Todrick Hall American: The Forbidden Tour”
7:30 p.m. April 5. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma; $19-$59; meet and greet add-on $50; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
Sister City Film Festival: “Love” Taichung, Taiwan
6:30 p.m. April 5. Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8-$10.50. 253-572-6062, grandcinema.com
April 6-29
“Catch Me if You Can” Presented by Tacoma Musical Playhouse
April 6-29. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $22-$31. 253-565-6867, tmp.org
“Kiss Me Kate”
April 6-29. 5th Avenue Theatre, 1308 Fifth Ave., Seattle. 5thavenue.org
Join the scene
Do you have an arts listing? Email Randy McCarthy at randy.mccarthy@thenewstribune.com for how to submit it.
Comments