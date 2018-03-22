Charles Butler will be the features soloist with Symphony Tacoma this weekend.
Charles Butler will be the features soloist with Symphony Tacoma this weekend. DANE GREGORY MEYER Courtesy
Charles Butler will be the features soloist with Symphony Tacoma this weekend. DANE GREGORY MEYER Courtesy

Entertainment

A dozen-plus things to do this weekend and next in and around Tacoma

Compiled from community submissions

March 22, 2018 08:00 AM

Through April 1

“Jesus Christ Superstar” Presented by Tacoma Little Theatre

7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. $24; $22 students, seniors, military; $20 children 12 and younger. tacomalittletheatre.com

Through March 31

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Return to the Forbidden Planet” Presented by Centerstage Productions

8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Centerstage Theater, 3200 SW Dash Point Road, Federal Way. $12-$29. 253-661-1444, centerstagetheatre.com

March 23

“The Room” Film Screening

11 p.m. March 23. Grand Cinema, 606 Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $10.50. 253-572-6062, grandcinema.com

“Two Piano/One Piano Four Hands” Concert

7:30 p.m. March 23. Schneebeck Concert Hall, University of Puget Sound, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. $10-$15. 253-879-3100

March 23

UP for Arts Spring 2018 Arts & Concerts Series

7 p.m. March 23: Baritone Ryan Christopher Bede with featured artist, wildlife and nature photographer Dan Suckow.

University Place Civic/Library Atrium, 3609 Market Place, University Place. $15 adults; $5 students; free for UP for Art members. Tickets available at the door. upforarts.org.

March 24

“Twilight Zone UnScripted” Presented by Impro Theatre

7:30 p.m. March 24. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma; $19-$49; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org

Annual Slider Cook-Off

6:30-10 p.m. March 24. Museum of Glass, 1801 Dock St., Tacoma. $40-$45. 253-284-4708

Commencement Bay Jazz Festival - High School Jazz Competition

9 a.m.-4 p.m., 7-10 p.m. March 24. Fife High School, 5616 20th St. E., Fife.

Invisible Touch: Phil Collins and Genesis Tribute

7:30 p.m. March 24. Auburn Avenue Theater, 10 Auburn Ave., Auburn. $18-$21. 253-931-3043, app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=78677

March 25

Symphony Tacoma featuring Charles Butler

2:30 p.m. March 25. Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. Tickets start at $19. 253-591-5894, symphonytacoma.org

Classical Concert Series

3 p.m. March 25. Pacific Northwest Chamber Ensemble. Antique Sandwich Co., 5102 N. Pearl St., Tacoma. Donations. 253-752-4069

Blues Vespers with The Andy T Blues Band and Alabama Mike

5 p.m. March 25. Immanual Presbyterian Church, 901 N. J St., Tacoma. Donation

March 29

Sister City Film Festival: “Noticias Lejanas” Boca Del Rio, Mexico

6:30 p.m. March 29. Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8-$10.50. 253-572-6062, grandcinema.com

March 30

Film Focus: “Behind the Curtain” — Todrick Hall’s “Straight Outta Oz”

7:30 p.m. March 30. Theater on the Square, 901 Broadway, Tacoma; $7-$10; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org

“Peter and the Starcatcher” Presented by Lakewood Playhouse

March 30-April 22. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. S.W., Lakewood. $20-$26 253-588-0042, lakewoodplayhouse.org

April 5

“Todrick Hall American: The Forbidden Tour”

7:30 p.m. April 5. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma; $19-$59; meet and greet add-on $50; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org

Sister City Film Festival: “Love” Taichung, Taiwan

6:30 p.m. April 5. Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8-$10.50. 253-572-6062, grandcinema.com

April 6-29

“Catch Me if You Can” Presented by Tacoma Musical Playhouse

April 6-29. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $22-$31. 253-565-6867, tmp.org

“Kiss Me Kate”

April 6-29. 5th Avenue Theatre, 1308 Fifth Ave., Seattle. 5thavenue.org

Join the scene

Do you have an arts listing? Email Randy McCarthy at randy.mccarthy@thenewstribune.com for how to submit it.

  Comments  