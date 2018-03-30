Events for the week ahead: Jordan Circus, Todrick Hall, local theater, festivals and more

Friday (March 30) — Sunday
Family-friendly circus returns to Puyallup
The Jordan World Circus will return for three days of family fun at the Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup The three-ring show features aerialists, acrobats, clowns and rare white tigers. Showtimes are 4 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are adults, $18; children, $14; and family packs, $30. They’re available online at tinyurl.com/y76blgfb. Go to thejordanworldcircus.com for more information.
Friday (March 30) and Thursday
Todrick Hall two ways at Broadway Center events
After a run on “American Idol,” Todrick Hall became a YouTube sensation, a ground-breaking choreographer and an entertainer. The Film Focus presentation of “Behind the Curtain — Todrick Hall,” a documentary following him from a small town in Texas to big-time show business, will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Theater on the Square, 915 Broadway, Tacoma.
Hall will appear live in “Todrick Hall American: The Forbidden Tour” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. The show will feature a new storyline with new songs, costumes and production.
Tickets for “The Forbidden Tour” are $19, $30, $45 and $59. You can buy a ticket for “Behind the Curtain” for $7 if you attend both events. Otherwise, tickets for the documentary are $10. Tickets are available by phone at 253-591-5894 or online at broadwaycenter.org.
Friday (March 30) — April 22
Playful look at Neverland in “Peter and the Starcatcher” at Lakewood Playhouse
Billed as the Neverland you never knew, the new production “Peter and the Starcatcher” is adapted from the novels of Dave Barry and Redley Pearson and is being brought to the stage by Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. SW, Lakewood. The play explores the depth of greed despair and the bonds of friendship, duty and love. It opens Friday and will continue through April 22. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Pay-what-you-can nights (minimum $5) are April 5 and 12. Regular tickets prices are $25-$30 and are available online at lakewoodplayhouse.org.
Friday (March 30) — Sunday
Ancient Chinese culture and art with Shen Yun
With a new show and a live orchestra, Shen Yun returns to McCaw Hall, 321 Mercer St., Seattle. Weaving ancient legends and modern heroic tales with music and dance, the show celebrates 5,000 years of Chinese culture. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $80-$150 and are available through Ticketmaster.
Monday — Tuesday
Kid-favorite “PAW Patrol Live!” comes to McCaw Hall in Seattle
“PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue” is coming to McCaw Hall, 321 Mercer St., Seattle. Presented by VStar Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon, the family show shares lessons for all ages about citizenship, social skills and problem-solving by bringing the PAW Patrol to life on stage. Shows are at 6 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets are $35-$97 and are available through Ticketmaster.
Saturday
Traditional Korean and Chinese festivals free to community
Bringing two traditional festivals together, Hanshik and Ching Ming Festivals will be celebrated from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. The community event will include placing names of loved ones on a prayer board, traditional Korean music, dancing, ribbons, drumming and food. It also will feature Chinese lion dancers along with Buddhist and Taoist monks performing traditional blessings. The free festivities will be at Mountain View Funeral Home, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood. To learn more, go to Hanshik-Ching Ming.
Wednesday
Old-fashioned fun at Prairie House Museum’s Kids’ Day
The Prairie House Museum Kids’ Day from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday will recreate life at the turn of the century with tours of an 1890’s farm house and outbuildings. Visitors can make butter, popcorn, see farm animals and learn about the early settlers of our area. The museum is at 812 E. 176th St., Spanaway. Admission is free, donations are accepted. For more information, call 253-536-6655
