The singing principal hopes for winter to end in new snow day announcement
Chad Caddell, the singing principal, mimics Billy Joel in an online announcement that Union Pointe Academy in Kentucky was closed due to a spring snowstorm. Caddell jokes that parents might slash his tires due to the high number of snow days.
Bud Light and its “king” visited local Loyola hotspot Bar 63 and surprised enthusiastic Loyola Chicago fans as they cheered on their team during their matchup. Bud Light brought its notable “king” character to deliver a fresh keg.
A portrait of a man whom we all think we know, this emotional and moving film takes us beyond the zip-up cardigans and the land of make-believe, and into the heart of a creative genius who inspired generations of children.
Tacoma firefighters mop up the scene at the Da Tiki Hut, a Hawaiian restaurant which suffered a kitchen fire on Monday, March 19, 2018. The restaurant is known for classic Hawaiian fare, such as poke and loco moco. The restaurant opened in Tacoma'
It is natural to want to help people in need, but experts say giving cash to panhandlers may not be the best method. A better way to help is by donating to local charities designed to work with the homeless.
The University of Cambridge paid tribute to Stephen Hawking in a video released after his death on March 14, describing him as one of the world’s most brilliant minds. Famous for his contribution to physics, and his work popularizing science, Hawk
Country music star Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during a concert in Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday, March 11. McGraw’s wife Faith Hill took to the stage with the band to apologize to fans and explain that McGraw was “super dehydrated”. Hill said she
This doctor from the Cleveland Clinic explains why it's okay for kids to be bored from time to time. Unplugging from technology encourages children to use their imaginations and better their social skills.
In the wake of the Parkland school shooting, President Trump has pointed to a common explanation for the violence: video games. But two decades after the Columbine shooting popularized this explanation for violent crime, research has rejected the
On March 1, 2-year-old Parker Curry was caught captivated by Michelle Obama’s portrait at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, DC. A photo of Curry standing awestruck in front of the portrait went viral and caught the attention of the form
Burger-lovers are getting the first taste of McDonald's new style hamburgers beginning Tuesday, March 6, 2018. McDonald's is unveiling it's new fresh, never-frozen, made to order Quarter Pounders and specialty burgers in its Miami restaurants as w
A gold statue of Harvey Weinstein appeared in Hollywood, California, on Thursday, March 1, just days before the 90th Academy Awards. The installation, titled “Casting Couch,” shows Weinstein wearing a robe, holding an Oscar statue near his groin.