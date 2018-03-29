Alive, he was a monster. Dead, he's the reason for all the laughs

Gathered around the body of Joseph Stalin (Adrian McLoughlin) are, from left, Steve Buscemi as Nikita Khrushchev, Jeffrey Tambor as Georgy Malenkov, Dermot Crowley as Lazar Kaganovich and Simon Russell Beale as Lavrenti Beria in Armando Iannucci's "The Death of Stalin." Nicola Dove IFC Film