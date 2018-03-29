SOUTH SOUND SCENE

Through April 1
“Jesus Christ Superstar” Presented by Tacoma Little Theatre
7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. $24; $22 students, seniors, military; $20 children 12 and younger. tacomalittletheatre.com
Through March 31
Never miss a local story.
“Return to the Forbidden Planet” Presented by Centerstage Productions
8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Centerstage Theater, 3200 SW Dash Point Road, Federal Way. $12-$29. 253-661-1444, centerstagetheatre.com
March 30
Film Focus: “Behind the Curtain” — Todrick Hall’s “Straight Outta Oz”
7:30 p.m. March 30. Theater on the Square, 901 Broadway, Tacoma; $7-$10; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
“Peter and the Starcatcher” Presented by Lakewood Playhouse
March 30-April 22. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. S.W., Lakewood. $20-$26 253-588-0042, lakewoodplayhouse.org
April 5
“Todrick Hall American: The Forbidden Tour”
7:30 p.m. April 5. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma; $19-$59; meet and greet add-on $50; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
Sister City Film Festival: “Love” Taichung, Taiwan
6:30 p.m. April 5. Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8-$10.50. 253-572-6062, grandcinema.com
April 6
Music at the BoatShop featuring the Page Turners
7-9 p.m. April 6. Winners of the 2016 Freshgrass Best Duo. Gig Harbor Boat Shop, 3805 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor. $15-$25. 253-857-9344, gigharborboatshop.org
April 6-8
“Into the Woods”
7:30 p.m. April 6-7 2 pm. April 8. Musical production by University of Puget Sound School of Music students. Schneebeck Concert Hall, UPS, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. $10-$15. 253-879-3100, tickets.pugetsound.edu.
April 6-29
“Catch Me if You Can” Presented by Tacoma Musical Playhouse
April 6-29. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $22-$31. 253-565-6867, tmp.org
“Kiss Me Kate”
April 6-29. 5th Avenue Theatre, 1308 Fifth Ave., Seattle. 5thavenue.org
April 7
The Gray Sky Blues Music Festival
12:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. April 7. The Swiss Pub, 1904 S. Jefferson Ave. and the Harmon Brewery & Eatery, 1935 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. $10; $8 for active Military and blues association members. 253-507-9357, TacomaEvents.com
Regency Series: Regency String Quartet
8-9:30 p.m. April 7. Pacific Lutheran University, Jennie Lee Hansen Recital Hall, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma. $0-$10.tinyurl.com/yb4zqhxb
The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus
7:30 p.m. April 7. Auburn Performing Arts Center, 702 Fourth St. NE, Auburn. $24/$21. 253-931-3043, app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=78678
Federal Way Symphony - Season Finale
7:30 p.m. April 7; 2 p.m. April 8. Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 31510 Peter von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. $39-$50. 253-835-7010, fwpaec.org
April 8
Richard D. Moe Organ Series: Gregory Peterson
3-4:30 p.m. April 8. Pacific Lutheran University — Lagerquist Concert Hall, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma. tinyurl.com/y9ytksam
Dennis Miller
7:30 p.m. April 8. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $39-$110; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
Jazz live at Marine View featuring Andy Narell
5-7 p.m. April 8 . Marine View Presbyterian Church, 8469 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma. Admission free to all ages. 253-229-9206, marineviewpc.org
April 10
“Cabaret”
7:30 p.m. April 10. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $39-$129; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
April 12
Deepak Chopra: “The Future of Wellbeing, The Healing of Self”
7:30 p.m. April 12. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $39-$110; meet and greet add-on $50; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
Sister City Film Festival: “Wolf Warrior II” Fuzhou, China
6:30 p.m. April 12. Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8-$10.50. 253-572-6062, grandcinema.com
Murder myster dinner: “Best Laid Plans”
7-9 p.m. April 12. The Old Spaghetti Factory, 1250 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. $60. 888-643-2583, grimprov.com
April 13
Regency Series: Lyric Brass Quintet
3:40-5:10 p.m. April 13. Pacific Lutheran University — Lagerquist Concert Hall, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma. tinyurl.com/yax3yzxn
April 15
Mini Maestros: “Percussion on Parade”
2:30 p.m. April 15. University of Puget Sound Schneebeck Concert Hall, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. $7 to $10. symphonytacoma.org
Tacoma Community College’s Diversity Film Series: “Gook”
2 p.m. April 15. Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8-$10.50. 253-572-6062, grandcinema.com
April 17
Tacoma Community College’s Diversity Film Series: “Out of State”
2 and 6:30 p.m. April 17. Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8-$10.50. 253-572-6062, grandcinema.com
April 19
Sister City Film Festival: “Ma’Rosa” Davao City, Philippines
6:30 p.m. April 19. Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8-$10.50. 253-572-6062, grandcinema.com
“Cezanne: Portraits of a Life”
1:30 and 6:45 p.m. April 19. Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8-$10.50. 253-572-6062, grandcinema.com
April 20
Pink Martini
7:30 p.m. April 20. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $34-$110; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
April 21
“Legends of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole”
10 a.m. April 21. Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. Free. First come, first served. 253-572-6062, grandcinema.com
April 24
Tacoma Community College Diversity Film Series: “Radio Dreams”
2 and 6:30 p.m. April 24. Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8-$10.50. 253-572-6062, grandcinema.com
April 25
Tacoma Community College Diversity Film Series: “Whose Streets”
2 and 6:30 p.m. April 25. Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8-$10.50. 253-572-6062, grandcinema.com
April 27
UP for Arts Spring 2018 Arts & Concerts Series
7 p.m. April 27: University Place Civic/Library Atrium, 3609 Market Place, University Place. $15 adults; $5 students; free for UP for Art members. Tickets available at the door. upforarts.org.
April 29
Shadow Theatre Fireflies: Ukrainian Troupe
7:30 p.m. April 29. Theatre on the Square, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $19-$44; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
May 4-12
“Clybourne Park”
Show times vary, May 4–12. Studio 3, 901 Broadway, Tacoma; $15 or free with valid University of Washington Tacoma student ID; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
May 5
“An Evening with David Sedaris”
7:30 p.m. May 5; Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma; $29-$85; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
May 6
Mini Maestros: “Peter and the Wolf”
2:30 p.m. May 6. University of Puget Sound Schneebeck Concert Hall, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. $7 to $10. symphonytacoma.org
“Dixie’s Tupperware Party,” a one-woman show
7:30 p.m. May 6. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma; $19-$55; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
May 18
The Weepies: Hideaway 10-Year Anniversary Tour
7:30 p.m. May 18; Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma; $29-$49; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
June 24
“Seven Things I’ve Learned: An Afternoon with Ira Glass”
3 p.m. June 24; Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma; $29-$85; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
Join the scene
Do you have an arts listing? Email Randy McCarthy at randy.mccarthy@thenewstribune.com for how to submit it.
Comments