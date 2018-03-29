SOUTH SOUND SCENE

After a run on “American Idol,” Todrick Hall became a YouTube sensation, a ground-breaking choreographer and an entertainer. The Film Focus presentation of “Behind the Curtain — Todrick Hall,” a documentary on him will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Theater on the Square in Tacoma.
Through April 1

“Jesus Christ Superstar” Presented by Tacoma Little Theatre

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. $24; $22 students, seniors, military; $20 children 12 and younger. tacomalittletheatre.com

Through March 31

“Return to the Forbidden Planet” Presented by Centerstage Productions

8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Centerstage Theater, 3200 SW Dash Point Road, Federal Way. $12-$29. 253-661-1444, centerstagetheatre.com

March 30

Film Focus: “Behind the Curtain” — Todrick Hall’s “Straight Outta Oz”

7:30 p.m. March 30. Theater on the Square, 901 Broadway, Tacoma; $7-$10; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org

“Peter and the Starcatcher” Presented by Lakewood Playhouse

March 30-April 22. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. S.W., Lakewood. $20-$26 253-588-0042, lakewoodplayhouse.org

April 5

“Todrick Hall American: The Forbidden Tour”

7:30 p.m. April 5. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma; $19-$59; meet and greet add-on $50; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org

Sister City Film Festival: “Love” Taichung, Taiwan

6:30 p.m. April 5. Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8-$10.50. 253-572-6062, grandcinema.com

April 6

Music at the BoatShop featuring the Page Turners

7-9 p.m. April 6. Winners of the 2016 Freshgrass Best Duo. Gig Harbor Boat Shop, 3805 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor. $15-$25. 253-857-9344, gigharborboatshop.org

April 6-8

“Into the Woods”

7:30 p.m. April 6-7 2 pm. April 8. Musical production by University of Puget Sound School of Music students. Schneebeck Concert Hall, UPS, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. $10-$15. 253-879-3100, tickets.pugetsound.edu.

April 6-29

“Catch Me if You Can” Presented by Tacoma Musical Playhouse

April 6-29. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $22-$31. 253-565-6867, tmp.org

“Kiss Me Kate”

April 6-29. 5th Avenue Theatre, 1308 Fifth Ave., Seattle. 5thavenue.org

April 7

The Gray Sky Blues Music Festival

12:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. April 7. The Swiss Pub, 1904 S. Jefferson Ave. and the Harmon Brewery & Eatery, 1935 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. $10; $8 for active Military and blues association members. 253-507-9357, TacomaEvents.com

Regency Series: Regency String Quartet

8-9:30 p.m. April 7. Pacific Lutheran University, Jennie Lee Hansen Recital Hall, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma. $0-$10.tinyurl.com/yb4zqhxb

The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus

7:30 p.m. April 7. Auburn Performing Arts Center, 702 Fourth St. NE, Auburn. $24/$21. 253-931-3043, app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=78678

Federal Way Symphony - Season Finale

7:30 p.m. April 7; 2 p.m. April 8. Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 31510 Peter von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. $39-$50. 253-835-7010, fwpaec.org

April 8

Richard D. Moe Organ Series: Gregory Peterson

3-4:30 p.m. April 8. Pacific Lutheran University — Lagerquist Concert Hall, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma. tinyurl.com/y9ytksam

Dennis Miller

7:30 p.m. April 8. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $39-$110; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org

Jazz live at Marine View featuring Andy Narell

5-7 p.m. April 8 . Marine View Presbyterian Church, 8469 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma. Admission free to all ages. 253-229-9206, marineviewpc.org

April 10

“Cabaret”

7:30 p.m. April 10. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $39-$129; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org

April 12

Deepak Chopra: “The Future of Wellbeing, The Healing of Self”

7:30 p.m. April 12. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $39-$110; meet and greet add-on $50; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org

Sister City Film Festival: “Wolf Warrior II” Fuzhou, China

6:30 p.m. April 12. Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8-$10.50. 253-572-6062, grandcinema.com

Murder myster dinner: “Best Laid Plans”

7-9 p.m. April 12. The Old Spaghetti Factory, 1250 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. $60. 888-643-2583, grimprov.com

April 13

Regency Series: Lyric Brass Quintet

3:40-5:10 p.m. April 13. Pacific Lutheran University — Lagerquist Concert Hall, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma. tinyurl.com/yax3yzxn

April 15

Mini Maestros: “Percussion on Parade”

2:30 p.m. April 15. University of Puget Sound Schneebeck Concert Hall, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. $7 to $10. symphonytacoma.org

Tacoma Community College’s Diversity Film Series: “Gook”

2 p.m. April 15. Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8-$10.50. 253-572-6062, grandcinema.com

April 17

Tacoma Community College’s Diversity Film Series: “Out of State”

2 and 6:30 p.m. April 17. Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8-$10.50. 253-572-6062, grandcinema.com

April 19

Sister City Film Festival: “Ma’Rosa” Davao City, Philippines

6:30 p.m. April 19. Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8-$10.50. 253-572-6062, grandcinema.com

“Cezanne: Portraits of a Life”

1:30 and 6:45 p.m. April 19. Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8-$10.50. 253-572-6062, grandcinema.com

April 20

Pink Martini

7:30 p.m. April 20. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $34-$110; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org

April 21

“Legends of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole”

10 a.m. April 21. Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. Free. First come, first served. 253-572-6062, grandcinema.com

April 24

Tacoma Community College Diversity Film Series: “Radio Dreams”

2 and 6:30 p.m. April 24. Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8-$10.50. 253-572-6062, grandcinema.com

April 25

Tacoma Community College Diversity Film Series: “Whose Streets”

2 and 6:30 p.m. April 25. Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8-$10.50. 253-572-6062, grandcinema.com

April 27

UP for Arts Spring 2018 Arts & Concerts Series

7 p.m. April 27: University Place Civic/Library Atrium, 3609 Market Place, University Place. $15 adults; $5 students; free for UP for Art members. Tickets available at the door. upforarts.org.

April 29

Shadow Theatre Fireflies: Ukrainian Troupe

7:30 p.m. April 29. Theatre on the Square, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $19-$44; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org

May 4-12

“Clybourne Park”

Show times vary, May 4–12. Studio 3, 901 Broadway, Tacoma; $15 or free with valid University of Washington Tacoma student ID; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org

May 5

“An Evening with David Sedaris”

7:30 p.m. May 5; Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma; $29-$85; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org

May 6

Mini Maestros: “Peter and the Wolf”

2:30 p.m. May 6. University of Puget Sound Schneebeck Concert Hall, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. $7 to $10. symphonytacoma.org

“Dixie’s Tupperware Party,” a one-woman show

7:30 p.m. May 6. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma; $19-$55; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org

May 18

The Weepies: Hideaway 10-Year Anniversary Tour

7:30 p.m. May 18; Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma; $29-$49; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org

June 24

“Seven Things I’ve Learned: An Afternoon with Ira Glass”

3 p.m. June 24; Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma; $29-$85; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org

