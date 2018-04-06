Events for the week ahead:

Tuesday
“Havana” star Camila Cabello comes to Seattle
After getting her start with Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello has gone on to a solo career that includes the collaboration “Bad Things” with Machine Gun Kelly, the single “Crying in the Club” and a No. 1 hit “Havana.” On her “Never Be the Same Tour,” she will perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday at The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. Tickets are $37.50 and are available by phone at 800-982-2787 and online at stgpresents.org
Saturday
CenturyLink Field buzzing with Supercross
The high-flying Monster Energy AMA Supercross will be at CenturyLink Field on Saturday. The racing, on a dirt track at close quarters, will feature riders Jason Anderson, Justin Barcia, Marvin Musquin and Cole Seely. Racing will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $15. Go to supercrosslive.com for details.
Saturday
Blues the afternoon away at Gray Sky Blues festival
The Gray Sky Blues Music Festival will return to Tacoma for a day of music from 12:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Swiss Pub, 1904 S. Jefferson Ave. and the Harmon Brewery, 1938 Pacific Ave. Featured artists include Howling Dogma, Suite Clarity, the Tim Hall Band, Maia Santel and the House Blend and Little Bill and the Blue Notes. Tickets are $10 and $8 for active military and blues association members. Go to TacomaEvents.com for schedule and ticket information.
Sunday
Dennis Miller brings his humor to Pantages Theater
Dennis Miller, the five-time Emmy Award-winner for his HBO show, “Dennis Miller Live,” will bring his outspoken comedy to the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma, at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $39, $59, $85 and $110 and available by phone at 253-591-5890 and online at broadwaycenter.org.
Saturday
Wine and spirits to support arts education
In support of the Broadway Center’s Arts Education programs, Tacoma Wined Up on Saturday will offer tastings of 20-plus Northwest wines, spirits and ciders. There also will be food vendors, artisan vendors and a silent auction. It will be from 5-9 p.m. at the Tacoma Armory, 715 S. 11th St. Tickets are $60 for VIP, $40 for general admission and $12 for designated drivers. Tickets can be bought by phone at 253-591-5894 or online at broadwaycenter.org.
Friday (April 6) — April 29
TMP brings “Catch Me if You Can” to the stage
Based on a true story and a movie, “Catch Me If You Can” is being brought to the stage at Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. The musical comedy, about chasing your dreams and not getting caught, has been nominated for four Tony awards. It will open Friday and continue through April 29. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $22-$31. For more information, call 253-565-6867 or go online to tmp.org.
Tuesday
Classic “Cabaret” for one night at the Pantages Theater
Based on the Tony Award-winning production by Sam Mendes and Rob Marshall, “Cabaret” will take the stage at the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. The tale of the Kit Kat Club in pre-World War II Germany includes the songs “Willkommen” and “Maybe This Time.” The performance is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets are $55, $75, $99 and $129 and can be gotten by phone at 253-591-5894 or online at broadwaycenter.org.
Thursday
“The Healing Self” discussed by author Deepak Chopra
Tackling questions about our place in the world, bestselling author Deepak Chopra will share his insights in a one-night presentation, “The Future of Wellbeing, The Healing of Self,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. Tickets are $39-$110; a meet and greet add-on is $50. Call 253-591-5894 or go online at broadwaycenter.org.
