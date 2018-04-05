A dozen-plus things to do this weekend and next in and around Tacoma

Through April 22
“Peter and the Starcatcher” Presented by Lakewood Playhouse
Through April 22. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. SW, Lakewood. $20-$26 253-588-0042, lakewoodplayhouse.org
April 6
Music at the BoatShop featuring the Page Turners
7-9 p.m. April 6. Winners of the 2016 Freshgrass Best Duo. Gig Harbor Boat Shop, 3805 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor. $15-$25. 253-857-9344, gigharborboatshop.org
Senior Theatre Festival: “Quake” by Melanie Marnich
7:30 p.m. April 6. The Department of Theatre Arts presents student-directed plays., University of Puget Sound, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. $8. 253-879-3369, tinyurl.com/y9y5rmq9
April 6-8
“Into the Woods”
7:30 p.m. April 6 and April 7, 2 pm. April 8. Musical production by University of Puget Sound School of Music students. Schneebeck Concert Hall, UPS, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. $10-$15. 253-879-3100, tickets.pugetsound.edu.
April 6-29
“Catch Me if You Can” Presented by Tacoma Musical Playhouse
April 6-29. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $22-$31. 253-565-6867, tmp.org
April 7
The Gray Sky Blues Music Festival
12:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. April 7. The Swiss Pub, 1904 S. Jefferson Ave. and the Harmon Brewery & Eatery, 1935 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. $10; $8 for active Military and blues association members. 253-507-9357, TacomaEvents.com
Regency Series: Regency String Quartet
8-9:30 p.m. April 7. Pacific Lutheran University, Jennie Lee Hansen Recital Hall, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma. $0-$10. tinyurl.com/yb4zqhxb
The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus
7:30 p.m. April 7. Auburn Performing Arts Center, 702 Fourth St. NE, Auburn. $24/$21. 253-931-3043, app.arts- people.com/index.php? show=78678
Federal Way Symphony - Season Finale
7:30 p.m. April 7; 2 p.m. April 8. Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 31510 Peter von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. $39-$50. 253-835-7010, fwpaec.org
April 8
Richard D. Moe Organ Series: Gregory Peterson
3-4:30 p.m. April 8. Pacific Lutheran University – Lagerquist Concert Hall, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma.
tinyurl.com/y9ytksam
Salish Sea Early Music Festival: Viola da gambist Susie Napper
7 p.m. April 8. St. Luke’s Memorial Episcopal Church, 3615 N. Gove St., Tacoma. Suggested donation: $15, $20 or $25; 18 and under free. Tickets available through SalishSeaTacoma.brownpapertickets.com and at the door. www.salishseafestival.org/tacoma
Dennis Miller
7:30 p.m. April 8. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $39-$110; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
Jazz live at Marine View featuring Andy Narell
5-7 p.m. April 8 . Marine View Presbyterian Church, 8469 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma. Admission free to all ages. 253-229-9206, marineviewpc.org
April 10
“Cabaret”
7:30 p.m. April 10. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $39-$129; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
April 12
Deepak Chopra: “The Future of Wellbeing, The Healing of Self”
7:30 p.m. April 12. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $39-$110; meet and greet add-on $50; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
Sister City Film Festival: “Wolf Warrior II” Fuzhou, China
6:30 p.m. April 12. Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8-$10.50. 253-572-6062, grandcinema.com
Murder mystery dinner: “Best Laid Plans”
7-9 p.m. April 12. The Old Spaghetti Factory, 1250 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. $60. 888-643-2583, grimprov.com
April 13
Regency Series: Lyric Brass Quintet
3:40-5:10 p.m. April 13. Pacific Lutheran University – Lagerquist Concert Hall, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma. tinyurl.com/yax3yzxn
Concert in honor of Geoffrey Block: Puget Sound Symphony Orchestra
7:30 p.m. April 13. Season finale concert in honor of University of Puget Sound professor of music history Geoffrey Block. Schneebeck Concert Hall, University of Puget Sound. After-concert reception, about 8:30 p.m. in Room 106 of the Music Building. Concert and reception are free.
April 14
Robin Thicke
8:30 p.m. April 14. Emerald Queen Casino, 2024 E. 29th St., Tacoma. $55-$120. Ticketmaster
April 15
Mini Maestros: “Percussion on Parade”
2:30 p.m. April 15. University of Puget Sound Schneebeck Concert Hall, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. $7 to $10. symphonytacoma.org
Music with Spirit: Ronald Meyers Sr. Jazz pianist
3-4 p.m. April 15. Puyallup United Methodist Church, 1919 W. Pioneer Ave, Puyallup. Suggested $20 donation. 253-845-0547, puyallupumc.org
