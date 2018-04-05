From left, Emily Cohen (Boy), James Wrede (Lord Aster) and McKenna Sanford (Molly) from the Lakewood Playhouse production of “Peter and the Starcatcher.”
A dozen-plus things to do this weekend and next in and around Tacoma

April 05, 2018 08:00 AM

Through April 22

“Peter and the Starcatcher” Presented by Lakewood Playhouse

Through April 22. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. SW, Lakewood. $20-$26 253-588-0042, lakewoodplayhouse.org

April 6

Music at the BoatShop featuring the Page Turners

7-9 p.m. April 6. Winners of the 2016 Freshgrass Best Duo. Gig Harbor Boat Shop, 3805 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor. $15-$25. 253-857-9344, gigharborboatshop.org

Senior Theatre Festival: “Quake” by Melanie Marnich

7:30 p.m. April 6. The Department of Theatre Arts presents student-directed plays., University of Puget Sound, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. $8. 253-879-3369, tinyurl.com/y9y5rmq9

April 6-8

“Into the Woods”

7:30 p.m. April 6 and April 7, 2 pm. April 8. Musical production by University of Puget Sound School of Music students. Schneebeck Concert Hall, UPS, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. $10-$15. 253-879-3100, tickets.pugetsound.edu.

April 6-29

“Catch Me if You Can” Presented by Tacoma Musical Playhouse

April 6-29. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $22-$31. 253-565-6867, tmp.org

April 7

The Gray Sky Blues Music Festival

12:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. April 7. The Swiss Pub, 1904 S. Jefferson Ave. and the Harmon Brewery & Eatery, 1935 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. $10; $8 for active Military and blues association members. 253-507-9357, TacomaEvents.com

Regency Series: Regency String Quartet

8-9:30 p.m. April 7. Pacific Lutheran University, Jennie Lee Hansen Recital Hall, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma. $0-$10. tinyurl.com/yb4zqhxb

The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus

7:30 p.m. April 7. Auburn Performing Arts Center, 702 Fourth St. NE, Auburn. $24/$21. 253-931-3043, app.arts- people.com/index.php? show=78678

Federal Way Symphony - Season Finale

7:30 p.m. April 7; 2 p.m. April 8. Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 31510 Peter von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. $39-$50. 253-835-7010, fwpaec.org

April 8

Richard D. Moe Organ Series: Gregory Peterson

3-4:30 p.m. April 8. Pacific Lutheran University – Lagerquist Concert Hall, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma.

tinyurl.com/y9ytksam

Salish Sea Early Music Festival: Viola da gambist Susie Napper

7 p.m. April 8. St. Luke’s Memorial Episcopal Church, 3615 N. Gove St., Tacoma. Suggested donation: $15, $20 or $25; 18 and under free. Tickets available through SalishSeaTacoma.brownpapertickets.com and at the door. www.salishseafestival.org/tacoma

Dennis Miller

7:30 p.m. April 8. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $39-$110; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org

Jazz live at Marine View featuring Andy Narell

5-7 p.m. April 8 . Marine View Presbyterian Church, 8469 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma. Admission free to all ages. 253-229-9206, marineviewpc.org

April 10

“Cabaret”

7:30 p.m. April 10. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $39-$129; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org

April 12

Deepak Chopra: “The Future of Wellbeing, The Healing of Self”

7:30 p.m. April 12. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $39-$110; meet and greet add-on $50; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org

Sister City Film Festival: “Wolf Warrior II” Fuzhou, China

6:30 p.m. April 12. Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8-$10.50. 253-572-6062, grandcinema.com

Murder mystery dinner: “Best Laid Plans”

7-9 p.m. April 12. The Old Spaghetti Factory, 1250 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. $60. 888-643-2583, grimprov.com

April 13

Regency Series: Lyric Brass Quintet

3:40-5:10 p.m. April 13. Pacific Lutheran University – Lagerquist Concert Hall, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma. tinyurl.com/yax3yzxn

Concert in honor of Geoffrey Block: Puget Sound Symphony Orchestra

7:30 p.m. April 13. Season finale concert in honor of University of Puget Sound professor of music history Geoffrey Block. Schneebeck Concert Hall, University of Puget Sound. After-concert reception, about 8:30 p.m. in Room 106 of the Music Building. Concert and reception are free.

April 14

Robin Thicke

8:30 p.m. April 14. Emerald Queen Casino, 2024 E. 29th St., Tacoma. $55-$120. Ticketmaster

April 15

Mini Maestros: “Percussion on Parade”

2:30 p.m. April 15. University of Puget Sound Schneebeck Concert Hall, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. $7 to $10. symphonytacoma.org

Music with Spirit: Ronald Meyers Sr. Jazz pianist

3-4 p.m. April 15. Puyallup United Methodist Church, 1919 W. Pioneer Ave, Puyallup. Suggested $20 donation. 253-845-0547, puyallupumc.org

