20-plus things to do this weekend and next in and around Tacoma

Through April 22
“Peter and the Starcatcher” Presented by Lakewood Playhouse
Through April 22. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. SW, Lakewood. $20-$26 253-588-0042, lakewoodplayhouse.org
Through April 29
“Catch Me if You Can” Presented by Tacoma Musical Playhouse
April 6-29. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $22-$31. 253-565-6867, tmp.org
April 13
Regency Series: Lyric Brass Quintet
3:40 p.m. April 13. Pacific Lutheran University – Lagerquist Concert Hall, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma. tinyurl.com/yax3yzxn
Concert in honor of Geoffrey Block: Puget Sound Symphony Orchestra
7:30 p.m. April 13. Season finale concert in honor of University of Puget Sound professor of music history Geoffrey Block. Schneebeck Concert Hall, University of Puget Sound. After-concert reception, about 8:30 p.m. in Room 106 of the Music Building. Concert and reception are free.
Upright Citizens Brigade Tour Company
7 p.m. Aug. 13. PG-rated improv show presented by ASUPS Performing Arts. Blue Mouse Theatre, 2611 N. Proctor St., Tacoma. $6 general admission, tickets.pugetsound.edu or at door. 253-879-3366
April 15
Mini Maestros: “Percussion on Parade”
2:30 p.m. April 15. University of Puget Sound Schneebeck Concert Hall, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. $7 to $10. symphonytacoma.org
Music with Spirit: Ronald Meyers Sr. Jazz pianist
3-4 p.m. April 15. Puyallup United Methodist Church, 1919 W. Pioneer Ave, Puyallup. Suggested $20 donation. 253-845-0547, puyallupumc.org
Blues(grass) Vespers with Barleywine Revue
5 p.m. April 15. Contemporary bluegrass and Americana music, paying homage to traditional bluegrass. Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 901 N. J St., Tacoma. Free. 253-627-8371, ipctacoma.org
April 17
Opera preview of “Aida”
7 p.m. April 17. Seattle opera expert Norm Hollingshead. Milton/Edgewood Library, 900 Meridian Ave. E., Milton. Free. 253-548-3325, piercecounty library.org/calendar
April 18
PLU Choir of the West
8 p.m. April 18. Pacific Lutheran University, Lagerquist Concert Hall, 12180 Park Ave. S. Tacoma. tinyurl.com/yczqycwu
Classic film screening: “Roman Holiday”
1:45 p.m., 6:45 p.m., April. 18. The Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8 matinee; $10.50 general admission. 253-593-4474
April 20
Second City Chamber Series: Greater Than the Sum of Parts
7:30 p.m. April 20. Cindy Ranander on clarinet, Svend Ronning on violin and Lisa Bergman on piano. Great Hall at Annie Wright School, 827 Tacoma Ave. N., Tacoma. $10-$25. scchamberseries.org
Organ Recital by Ars Organi
12:10 p.m. April 20. Six Puget Sound organists. Christ Episcopal Church Tacoma, 310 N. K St., Tacoma. Donation. 253-383-1569, ccptacoma.org
Auburn Community Junior Players: “Disney’s Alice In Wonderland Jr.”
7 p.m. April 20. Auburn Avenue Theater, 10 Auburn Ave., Auburn. $10. 253-931-3043, tinyurl.com/y9dfmfj6
April 20-May 6
“The Pillowman” Presented by Tacoma Little Theatre
April 20-May 6. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. $24; $22 students, seniors, military; $20 children 12 and younger. tacomalittletheatre.com
April 21
Flamenco Guitar Maestro José Antonio Rodriguez
7:30 p.m. April 21. Theater on the Square, 915 Broadway, Tacoma. Tickets: $25, $35, $45. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
Old Time Fiddle & Variety Show
1:30 p.m. April 21. White River High School, 26928 120th St. E., Buckley. $7; free for children 12 and younger. 253-926-8457, wotfa.org
Loose Canon Community Sing-along and Pie Social
6-7:30 p.m. April 21. Mountain gospel/bluegrass concert and community singalong. Non-perishable/cash donations sought for FISH food bank. Bethany Presbyterian Church, 4420 N. 41st St., Tacoma. Free. 253-752-1123, bethanytacoma.org
April 22
Symphony Tacoma with harpist Deborah Henson-Conant
2:30 p.m. April 22. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $19.50, $46, $61.25, $81.50. https://symphonytacoma.org
International Artists Carillon Presents “Springtime Bells are Ringing”
4 p.m. April 22. Resurrection Lutheran Church, 134 S. 206th St., Des Moines. Suggested donation: adults, $10; youth and seniors, $8; family, $25. 206-824-2978, seattlecarillon.org
Artist Series: Malick Folk Performers
3 p.m. April 22. Caribbean drumming and dancing. Pacific Lutheran University — Karen Hille Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma.
