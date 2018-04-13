Events for the week ahead: Sustainability Expo in Tacoma, Professional Bull Riders, Pierce County Reads Live History event and more

Long time NAACP members Jim Walton and Harold Moss stand in the Tacoma Association of Colored Women's Associations clubhouse, August 14, 2013. A portrait of Nettie Asberry, who founded the Tacoma branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People one hundred years ago is between them on the wall. Walton is a former city manager of Tacoma and former NAACP board member, and Moss is a former mayor of Tacoma and past president of the Tacoma NAACP.