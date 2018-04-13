Events for the week ahead: Sustainability Expo in Tacoma, Professional Bull Riders, Pierce County Reads Live History event and more

Saturday
Go green at South Sound Sustainability Expo
To learn about resources available locally, go to the Annual South Sound Sustainability Expo on Saturday at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center, 1500 Broadway, Tacoma. Topics will include electric bikes and green construction. There also will be local art, a mini farmers market and workshops on urban gardening, preventing wasted food and tools for environmentalism. The free event will be 10 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, call 253-591-5152 or go online to southsoundsustainabilityexpo.org
Saturday and Sunday
Eight seconds of thrills with Professional Bull Riders
With Ramon De Lima, Luciano De Castro and Cody Nance taking part, Professional Bull Riders: Unleash the Beast will roll into the Tacoma Dome for two days of competition. There will be two sessions: 6:45 p.m. Saturday and 1:45 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $18 and are available through Ticketmaster.
Friday (April 13)
Civil rights conversation at Pierce County READS event
Pierce County READS’ 2018 selection, “March,” explores the civil rights movement. Local leaders will share their experiences at Living History: A Special After-Hours Event. Taking part will be Tacoma’s first African-American mayor, Harold Moss; the city’s first African-American city manager, James Walton; the first African American to head the state’s Department of Social and Health Services, Lyle Quasim; and the first African-American Washington state senator, Rosa Franklin. The event, free and open to the public, will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday (April 13) at the University Place Library, 3609 Market Place W. University Place. For more information, call 253-588-3307 or go online to piercecountyreads.org
Saturday
Comedian and satirist Bill Maher comes to Seattle
Known for pushing the line between funny and political, Emmy Award winner Bill Maher will at the Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle, for an 8 p.m. show Saturday. Tickets are $35.50-$121 and are available at stgpresents.org
Friday (April 13) and Saturday
Local wine, spirits and more at LeMay Marymount Event Center
The LeMay Wine, Spirits & Chocolate Affair this weekend at LeMay Marymount Event Center, 325 152nd St. E. Tacoma, will offer locally crafted wine, spirits, chocolates and more, along with a chance to explore the LeMay car collection. Admission of $25 includes a complimentary wine glass and five tasting tokens. Designated driver admission is $10. The 21-plus event will be 4-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, call 253-272-2336 or go online to lemaymarymount.org/lemay-wine-chocolate
Saturday and Sunday (April 14-15)
Trucks and jeeps galore at Washington State Fair Events Center
The Four-Wheel Parts Puyallup Truck & Jeep Fest this weekend at the Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup, is billed as the nation’s largest off-road show. It will offer custom trucks and Jeeps, product demonstrations, factory-direct pricing and giveaways. The free event is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
Thursday — April 22
Fair fun and favorites at Washington State Spring Fair
The Washington State Spring Fair, the mini-version of the “big” fair each fall, will open Thursday. The four-day run will include animals, rides, free music and entertainment, plus vendors and Motorsport Mayhem. Hours are 2-10 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. April 20 and April 21 and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 22 at the Washington State Fairgrounds, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. Admission is $8-$10; children 5 and younger are free. Go to thefair.com for details.
Sunday
Heavy metal Judas Priest comes to ShoWare Center
Performing its own brand of heavy metal for almost 50 years, Judas Priest has sold more than 50 million albums. Its Firepower 2018 tour will stop Sunday in Kent for a 7 p.m. concert at the ShoWare Center at Kent, 625 W. James St. Tickets are $44.25-$94.25 and are available at showarecenter.com
