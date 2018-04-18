Pooches are welcome at this screening of dog-themed movie in Tacoma

Have you ever wanted to see a movie with your dog? You'll have that chance Saturday at the Grand Cinema.
A screening of the animated comedy "Isle of Dogs" has been turned into "Aisles of Dogs in Tacoma." Dogs are invited to a matinee of the latest film from director Wes Anderson.
The PG-13 rated movie is playing at the Grand but the canine-friendly showing happens only once: 9:45 a.m. Saturday.
"Movie goers are invited to bring their well-behaved, movie-loving pups to hit the red carpet and photo booth, enjoy a free dog treat, and enter to win a door prize," the Grand Cinema said in a statement.
Doors will open at 9 a.m.
"Isle of Dogs" is set in a post-apocalyptic Japan where an outbreak of canine flu has led the mayor of Megasaki City to banish all dogs to an island used as a garbage dump. A 12-year-old boy travels to the island to look for his beloved dog, Spots.
It features the voices of Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Kunichi Nomura, Bryan Cranston, Ken Watanabe, Frances McDormand, Yoko Ono, Courtney B. Vance and others.
The movie has gotten high marks from critics and audiences.
"We’re asking everyone to bring only well-behaved, movie-loving dogs for this one-time-only dog-friendly event," the Grand said.
Theater seats will be cleaned immediately after the screening to reduce allergens for future cinema attendees, the theater said.
Here are the Grand's guidelines for the event:
— Each dog must be accompanied by one person.
— Dogs can sit next to their owner/handler on the floor or in a lap.
— Dogs are not permitted to sit on the theater seats.
— If a dog is showing signs of stress or agitation, they should be given a break from being in the theater.
Doggy & me tickets are $16 (includes one person and one dog), $11 for Grand Cinema members. People without hounds: $8 ($5.50 Grand members).
