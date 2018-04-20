Events for the week ahead: “The Pillowman” at Tacoma Little Theatre, Tacoma Guitar Festival, Symphony Tacoma with harpist Deborah Henson-Conant and more happenings

Saturday
Comedy “In Living Color” style
Featuring the original members of “In Living Color,” the Off Color Comedy Tour will stop at the Tulalip Resort Casino, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. Shawn Wayans, David Alan and Tommy Davidson will take the stage at 6 p.m. Saturday for a night of standup comedy. Tickets are $65-$75 and available through Ticketmaster.
Saturday
An evening of enlightenment with Iyanla Vanzant
An Emmy Award winner and New York Times best-selling author, Iyanla Vanzant is a spiritual life coach best known for her TV show, “Starting Over.” In support of her 18th book, “Get Over It! Thought Tereapy for Healing the Hard Stuff,” she will appear at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. Tickets are $35-$65 and available by phone at 800-982-2787 and online at stgpresents.org.
Saturday
Flamenco music at Theatre on the Square
Guitar maestro Jose Antonio Rodriguez is known for his renditions of contemporary flamenco. He will appear at the Theater on the Square, 915 Broadway, Tacoma, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $25, $35, $45, and available by phone at 253-591-5894 and online at broadwaycenter.org.
Friday (April 20) — May 6
“The Pillowman” opens at Tacoma Little Theatre
Weaving between reality and storytelling, Tacoma Little Theatre’s production of “The Pillowman” will open Friday (April 20) and continue through May 6 at the theater, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $24 adults, $22 students, seniors, military and $20 children 12 and younger. For more information go to tacomalittletheatre.com.
Sunday
Electric harpist Deborah Henson-Conant joins Symphony Tacoma
Symphony Tacoma will bring composer, performer, singer, author, comedian and electric harpist Deborah Henson-Conant to stage to join the symphony at the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. A local ensemble of harpists will accompany Henson-Conant, a Grammy Award-nominated artist as part of the 2:30 p.m. performance Sunday. Tickets are $19.50, $46, $61.25, $81.50 and are available at symphonytacoma.org.
Saturday —Sunday
Music and guitars galore at Tacoma Guitar Festival
Billed as the “Largest Guitar Event in the Northwest,” the Tacoma Guitar Festival will take over the Tacoma Dome with more than 150 booths, along with guitar workshops, live performances and guitar personalities. Among the performers will be John 5 and the Creatures, Paul Reed Smith and David Ellefson from Medageth. Hours are 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $15 a day or $25 for a two-day pass. Kids 12 and younger are free with a guardian. Go to tacomaguitarfestival.com for more information.
Friday (April 20) — Sunday
Japanese culture on display at Seattle Cherry Blossom Festival
The Seattle Cherry Blossom and Japanese Cultural Festival will be offer a chance to explore and experience the cultural roots and contemporary influences of Japan with live performances, visual arts, activities, food and games. Festivities at the Seattle Center, 305 Harrison Ave., Seattle, will begin at 10 a.m. Friday (April 20) and continue through Sunday. Admission is free.
Saturday — Sept. 30
Discover the ins and outs of Bonsai design
The Pacific Bonsai Museum will explain the appeal of bonsai with its new exhibit, “Living Art of Bonsai: Elements of Design,” which will open Saturday and continue through Sept. 30. Opening day will take visitors through the major design elements of bonsai art. Free talks, performances, tours, demonstrations and activities will be from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at 2515 S. 336th St., Federal Way. More information is available by phone at 253-353-7345 and online at pacificbonsaimuseum.org.
