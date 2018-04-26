A dozen-plus things to do this weekend and next in and around Tacoma

Through April 29
“Catch Me if You Can” Presented by Tacoma Musical Playhouse
April 6-29. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $22-$31. 253-565-6867, tmp.org
Through May 6
“The Pillowman” Presented by Tacoma Little Theatre
April 20-May 6. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. $24; $22 students, seniors, military; $20 children 12 and younger. tacomalittletheatre.com
Through May 5
“Sister Act” Presented by Lincoln High School
7 p.m. April 26-28, May 3-5, 3 p.m. April 29. Lincoln High School, 701 S. 37th St., Tacoma. $7; $5 for Tacoma students with current student ID. 253-571-6764 facebook/LincolnDrama253
April 27, 29 and May 4
South Sound Classical Choir Concert
Works by various composers, including Gjeilo, Faure, Mozart, Whitacre, Rutter and Paulus. 7:30 p.m. April 27, Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 2306 Milton Way, Milton. 3 p.m. April 29, Marine View Presbyterian Church, 8469 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma. 7:30 p.m. May 4, Puyallup United Methodist Church, 1919 W. Pioneer Ave., Puyallup. Free. 253-531-0102, southsoundclassicalchoir.org
April 27
UP for Arts Spring 2018 Arts and Concerts Series
Pianist and composer Jennifer Thomas with watercolor artist Cindy Baij. 7 p.m. April 27, University Place Civic/Library Atrium, 3609 Market Place, University Place. $15 adults; $5 students; free for UP for Art members. Tickets at door. upforarts.org
April 29
TCC Diversity Film Series: “Winter Bones”
Presented through Tacoma Community College’s Diversity Film Series. 2 p.m., April 29, the Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $10.50. 253-593-4474
Musical concert by Women Composers
Composers and performers will feature Naomi Shiga, organ; Noelle Burns, oboist; and Shino Hayashi, cellist. 3 p.m. April 29, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 7410 S. 12th St., Tacoma. Donation. 253-564-4402, saintandrewstacoma.org.
Annual Sounds of Brass Pops Concert
Guest soloist Gary Schutes, jazz trombone. 3 p.m. April 29, Tacoma Community College, 6501 S. 19th St., Tacoma. Free. brassunlimited.org
May 2
Poetry slam: Cristin O’Keefe Aptowicz, Anis Mojgani, Derrick Brown
7 p.m. May 2. Real Art Tacoma, 5412 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma. $10; $5 with college ID; free for teens. www.realarttacoma.com
TCC Diversity Film Series: “East Side Sushi”
Presented in partnership with the Tacoma Community College. Film discussion after both screenings. 2 p.m, 6:30 p.m., May 2, the Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8 matinee; $10.50 general admission. 253-593-4474
May 3
Sister Cities Film Festival: “Felix”
Representing Tacoma’s Sister City, George, South Africa. Cultural presentation before the film. 6:30 p.m. May 3, the Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $10.50. 253-593-4474
Shania Twain
7:30 p.m. May 3. Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma. $39.95-$159.95. Ticketmaster
May 3-6
Spotlight Series: “The Shape of Things”
Directed by Tom Smith. Contains adult content. 7:30 p.m. May 3-5, 2 p.m. May 6, Pacific Lutheran University, Karen Hille Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma.
May 4-12
“Clybourne Park”
Winner of Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for Best Play in 2009. 7:30 p.m. May 4-6 3 p.m. May 11, 7:30 p.m. May 11-12. Studio 3, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. Tickets: $15; Free with valid University of Washington Tacoma student ID. Must present in person at the box office to redeem for a ticket. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
May 5
Author and humorist David Sedaris
7:30 p.m. May 5. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $29-$85. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
Amanda Bacon - Patsy Cline Tribute
7:30 p.m. May 5 Auburn Avenue Theater, 10 Auburn Ave., Auburn. $18-$21. 253-931-3043
May 6
Kris Andersson in “Dixie’s Tupperware Party”
One-woman show with mature themes and language. 7:30 p.m. May 6. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $19-$55. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
Jazz LIVE at Marine View
Featuring Tom Grant with guest vocalist Shelly Rudolph. 5 p.m. May 6. Marine View Presbyterian Church, 8469 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma. Free. 253-229-9206 marineviewpc.org
