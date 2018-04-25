New 'Avengers' installment stays on course despite myriad moving parts

Front row, left to right: Okoye (Danai Gurira), Black Panther-T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), Captain America-Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Black Widow-Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Winter Soldier-Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in "Avengers: Infinity War." Chuck Zlotnick Marvel Studios-Walt Disney