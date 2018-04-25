Events for the week ahead: Teen Poetry Festival, Tacoma Concert Band, Shania Twain and more happenings

Friday (April 27) —Sunday
Experience dance with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is returning to The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. With five dance numbers, the troupe covers everything from the 1970s to African-American spirituals. Three shows, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, will include a variation of the numbers. Tickets are $5-$85 and available online at stgpresents.org
Saturday and Wednesday
Local teens shine at Louder Than a Bomb Poetry Festival
Louder Than A Bomb-Tacoma: The Tacoma Teen Poetry Festival at Tacoma Community College, 6501 S. 19th St., Tacoma, will feature more than 75 participants between 13 and 19, all from Tacoma and other Pierce County cities. The free event will start at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Celebration Reading, noting the end of the season for Louder Than A Bomb, will feature Cristin O’Keefe Aptowicz, Derrick Brown and Anis Mojgani. at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Real Art Tacoma, 5412 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma. For more information, call 253-257-8226 or go online at rite253.com
Saturday
Tacoma Concert Band salutes long-time founder and conductor
The Tacoma Concert Band’s founder, conductor and music director, Robert Musser, is hanging up his baton after 38 years. To note this, the band will perform “Celebration: A Special Concert Honoring the Retirement of Robert Musser,” featuring some of his favorite works. Soloists will include Lawrence Bradley and Morris Northcutt. The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. Tickets are $18-$36 and available by calling 253-591-5894 or online at tacomaconcertband.org
Thursday
Shania Twain’s Now Tour kicks off at Tacoma Dome
After a long break from recording and performing, Shania Twain has hit the road on her Now Tour, starting at the Tacoma Dome. Her new album, “Now,” includes “Life’s About to Get Good,” “Poor Me” and “Singin’ With My Eyes Closed.” The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $39.95-$159.95 and available through Ticketmaster.
Sunday
Jazz and traditional brass works at annual Sounds of Brass Pops Concert
Sounds of Brass, a 16-member brass and percussion group, will come together for its Annual Sounds of Brass Pops Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at Tacoma Community College, 6501 S. 19th St., Tacoma. The free concert will feature guest soloist Gary Schutes, a jazz trombonist with a long resume. To learn more about Brass Unlimited, go to brassunlimited.org
Saturday — Sunday
Wayzgoose returns for two days of books, letterpress and book arts
Wayzgoose: Letterpress and Book Arts Extravaganza will take over King’s Books, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. this weekend. Visitors can meet local printers, print keepsakes and make paper creations. Steamroller printing will create 3-by-3-foot prints designed by local artists with this year’s theme, “All Around T-Town.” Call 253-272-8801 for more information.
Friday (April 27) —Saturday
Explore vendors of ‘junk” at Vintage Market in Puyallup
The Great Junk Hunt Vintage Market is coming to the Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. One of the original Funky Junk Sisters’ markets, the gathering of hand-picked vendors will be selling junked goods for do-it-yourself refurbishers. Hours are 6-9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $20, good for both days. To learn more, go to thegreatjunkhunt.com
Saturday
Bike Swap brings together bike lovers for free event
The Annual Tacoma Bike Swap is for people looking to buy or sell bikes and bike-related accessories. To promote bike riding, it will provide information about places to ride, let you practice putting your bike on a bus and let kids practice riding in a bicycle rodeo. The free event will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the University of Puget Sound,Thompson Hall parking lot, North Union and North 14th Street. Tacoma.
