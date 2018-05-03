A dozen-plus things to do this weekend and next in and around Tacoma

Through May 6
“The Pillowman” Presented by Tacoma Little Theatre
April 20-May 6. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. $24; $22 students, seniors, military; $20 children 12 and younger. tacomalittletheatre.com
Through May 5
“Sister Act” Presented by Lincoln High School
7 p.m. April 26-28, May 3-5, 3 p.m. April 29. Lincoln High School, 701 S. 37th St., Tacoma. $7; $5 for Tacoma students with current student ID. 253-571-6764 facebook/LincolnDrama253
May 4
“The Drama Dragons - The Hysterical History of the Trojan War”
Version of “The Iliad” that mixes ancient Greek characters with modern humor. 7 p.m. May 4. Puget Sound Foursquare Church, 4020 S. 56th St., Tacoma. $7; free for children 4 and younger. 253-279-8268, thedramadragons.com
May 4, 6
South Sound Classical Choir Concert
Works by various composers, including Gjeilo, Faure, Mozart, Whitacre, Rutter and Paulus. 7:30 p.m. May 4. Puyallup United Methodist Church, 1919 W. Pioneer Ave., Puyallup. 3 p.m. May 6. St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1001 North J St., Tacoma. Free. 253-531-0102, southsoundclassicalchoir.org
May 4-6
Spotlight Series: “The Shape of Things”
Contains adult content. 7:30 p.m. May 4 and 5; 2 p.m. May 6, Pacific Lutheran University, Karen Hille Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma.
May 4-12
“Clybourne Park”
Winner of Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for Best Play in 2009. 7:30 p.m. May 4-6 3 p.m. May 11, 7:30 p.m. May 11-12. Studio 3, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. Tickets: $15; Free with valid University of Washington Tacoma student ID. Must present in person at the box office to redeem for a ticket. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
May 5
Amanda Bacon - Patsy Cline Tribute
7:30 p.m. May 5. Auburn Avenue Theater, 10 Auburn Ave., Auburn. $18-$21. 253-931-3043
“The Green Fog”: Weird Elephant Film Series
With hosted trivia and a short “Found Film Frenzy” piece from local filmmaker Isaac Olsen. 11 p.m. May 5. The Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $10.50. 253-593-4474
Frank Saxton’s Collaborative Quartet
11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 5. The Happy Market, 1911 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. Free. facebook.com/events/1879393659017525
May 6
Jazz LIVE at Marine View
Featuring Tom Grant with guest vocalist Shelly Rudolph. 5 p.m. May 6. Marine View Presbyterian Church, 8469 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma. Free. 253-229-9206 marineviewpc.org
May 8
University Symphony Orchestra
8 p.m. May 8. Pacific Lutheran University — Lagerquist Concert Hall, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma. 253-535-7621
May 11
PLU University Jazz Ensemble
Featuring Vincent Herring. 8 p.m. May 11. Pacific Lutheran University — Eastvold Auditorium, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma. 253-535-7411
May 12
Auburn Ave Kids: “Rapunzel”
2 p.m. May 12. Auburn Avenue Theater, 10 Auburn Ave., Auburn. $10. 253-931-3043
Tacoma Refugee Choir “Refugee Stories”
Music and storytelling. 7 p.m. May 12. Stewart Middle School, 5010 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. Free, on first-come basis. 253-343-2867, refugeechoir.org
Book-It Repertory Theatre Presents “Inside Out & Back Again”
2:30 p.m. May 12. Lakewood Library, 6300 Wildaire Road SW, Lakewood. Free. 253-548-3302, piercecountylibrary.org/calendar
May 13
University Wind Ensemble
3 p.m. May 13. Pacific Lutheran University — Lagerquist Concert Hall, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma. 253-535-7621
