Events for the week ahead: ‘Pulicon’ comic con, David Sedaris, RV show and more happenings

Saturday (May 5)
It’s all about comics at PuliCon in Puyallup
PuliCon 2018 at the Puyallup Public Library, 324 S. Meridian, is the city’s own mini-comic con, where visitors can meet local writers, artists, vendors and speakers, plus take in games and check out the artist’s alley. The free event will be from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, which also is free comic book day. For more information, call 253-841-5454 or go online to puyalluplibrary.org/719/PuliCon-2018
Saturday (May 5)
Kendrick Lamar performs at White River Amphitheatre
Kendrick Lamar’s first major label album in 2012 included the hit singles “Swimming Pools (Dank) and “Poetic Justice.” The winner of 12 Grammy Awards, he will be at the White River Amphitheatre, 40601 Auburn Enumclaw Road SE, Auburn, on his TDE Championship Tour. Tickets for Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. concert start at $35 and are available through Ticketmaster.
Tuesday — May 13
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Love Never Dies” comes to the Paramount
Andrew Lloyd Webber continues the love story of “The Phantom of the Opera” in the musical “Love Never Dies.” The new production, set 10 years later in 1907 New York, is coming to The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. It will open Tuesday and continue through May 13. Tickets are $50-$125. Go to stgpresents.org for showtimes.
Saturday
Wit and humor with David Sedaris at Pantages Theater
Known for a sardonic wit and social critiques, humorist David Sedaris, author of “Barrel Fever,” “Holidays on Ice” and a collection of personal essays, is touring for his latest book, “Theft By Finding Diaries (1977-2002).” He will be at the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma for a 7:30 p.m. show Saturday. Tickets are $29-$85 and available by phone at 253-591-5894 or online at broadwaycenter.org
Sunday
One woman’s take on Tupperware
It’s not a typical Tupperware party but a night of laughs at “Dixie’s Tupperware Party,” Kris Andersson’s one-woman show looking at the Americana of Tupperware. It will be at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. Tickets are $19-$55 and available by phone at 253-591-5894 or online at broadwaycenter.org
Monday
“Peter and the Wolf” comes to life in Mini Maestros Series
Bringing classical music alive for kids, Symphony Tacoma’s Mini Maestros Series will present “Peter and the Wolf” at Schneebeck Hall, University of Puget Sound, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. The interactive presentation of the classical Russian folk tale will introduce different musical instruments and feature the Tacoma Youth Chamber Choir. The concert will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $7, children; $10, adults. Go to broadwaycenter.org for more information.
Friday (May 4) - Sunday
RV heaven for campers at Puyallup show
The Puyallup RV Show this weekend at the Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. NW., will offer hundreds of RVs, campers and accessories, as well as seminars on RVing. Hours are 11 a.m.- 8 pm Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9-$11 with entry at the Blue Gate. Go to puyalluprvshow.com for more information.
Sunday
Photography is the star at Photo Fest
To celebrate the world of photography, the Tacoma Art Museum, 1701 Pacific Ave., will host Photo Fest, highlighted by the museum’s new exhibit, “Captive Light: The Life and Photography of Ella E. McBride,” and family-friendly activities. Hours of the free event are 10 a.m.-5p.m. Sunday.
