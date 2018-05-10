Nearly two-dozen things to do this weekend and next in and around Tacoma

Through May 12
“Clybourne Park”
Winner of Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for Best Play in 2009. 7:30 p.m. May 4-6 3 p.m. May 11, 7:30 p.m. May 11-12. Studio 3, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. Tickets: $15; Free with valid University of Washington Tacoma student ID. Must present in person at the box office to redeem for a ticket. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
May 11
PLU University Jazz Ensemble
Featuring Vincent Herring. 8 p.m. May 11. Pacific Lutheran University — Eastvold Auditorium, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma. 253-535-7411
May 12
Auburn Ave Kids: “Rapunzel”
2 p.m. May 12. Auburn Avenue Theater, 10 Auburn Ave., Auburn. $10. 253-931-3043
Tacoma Refugee Choir “Refugee Stories”
Music and storytelling. 7 p.m. May 12. Stewart Middle School, 5010 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. Free, on first-come basis. 253-343-2867, refugeechoir.org
Book-It Repertory Theatre Presents “Inside Out & Back Again”
2:30 p.m. May 12. Lakewood Library, 6300 Wildaire Road SW, Lakewood. Free. 253-548-3302, piercecountylibrary.org/calendar
Tacoma Young Artists Orchestra Presents “Roman Fountains”
7 p.m. May 12. Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. $11-$24. 253-627-2792
May 13
University Wind Ensemble
3 p.m. May 13. Pacific Lutheran University — Lagerquist Concert Hall, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma. 253-535-7621
May 16
University Concert Band
8 p.m. May 16. Pacific Lutheran University — Lagerquist Concert Hall, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma. 253-535-7621
May 18
The Weepies: Hideaway 10-year anniversary tour
Singer-songwriters Deb Talan and Steven Tannen. 7:30 p.m. May 18. Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. $29-$49. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
Alex Jones: Forestine Wise Monsen recital
8 p.m. May 18. Pacific Lutheran University — Lagerquist Concert Hall, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma. 253-535-7621
Federal Way Chorale — Spring Concert
7:30 p.m. May 18. Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 31510 Peter von Reichbauer Way South, Federal Way. $24-$34 253-835-7010 fwpaec.org
Organist David Lim
Plays music of J.S. Bach, Juan Bautista Jose Cabanilles, Nicolaus Bruhns, Jean-Jacques Grunenwald and George Shearing. 12:10 p.m. May 18. Christ Episcopal Church Tacoma, 310 N. K St., Tacoma. Donation. 253-383-1569, ccptacoma.org
May 18-June 10
“My Fair Lady” Presented by Tacoma Musical Playhouse
May 18-June 10. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $29- $31. 253-565-6867 tmp.org
May 18-June 3
“The Pajama Game” Presented by Center Stage Theatre
May 18-June 3. Knutzen Family Theatre, 3200 SW Dash Point Rd., Federal Way. $12-$29. 253-661-1444, centerstagetheatre.com
May 18
Salish Early Music Festival: The Able Virtuoso
Violinist Carrie Krause, lutenist John Lenti and baroque flutist Jeffrey Cohan. 7 p.m. May 18. St. Luke's Memorial Episcopal Church, 3615 N. Gove St., Tacoma. Suggested donation: $15, $20 or $25; 18 and under free. www.salishseafestival.org/tacoma
May 19
Chris Young
7:30 p.m. May 19. Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma. $37-$57 Ticketmaster.
Kool & the Gang
8:30 p.m. May 19. Emerald Queen Casino, 2024 E. 29th St., Tacoma. $35-$105 Ticketmaster.
Kuinka
8 p.m. May 19. Jazzbones, 2803 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $10-$15. www.jazzbones.com
South Sound Saxophone Ensemble
1 p.m. May 19. Pacific Lutheran University — Lagerquist Concert Hall, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma. Free. 253-535-7621
SuperSones
7 p.m. May 19. Acoustic dance music of the Cuban countryside. Gig Harbor Boat Shop, 3805 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor. $20-$30. 253-857-9344
May 20
Tacoma Youth Symphony Presents “Spanish Holiday”
3 p.m. May 20. Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. $11-$25. 253-627-2792
Reading: Connie Hampton Connally
Tacoma author will give a reading and sign copies of her debut novel, “The Songs We Hide.” 2 p.m. May 20. King’s Books, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. 253-272-8801, kingsbookstore.com/event/connieconnally.
The Old Yellers
Country and rock ‘n’ roll. 6 p.m. May 20.Gig Harbor Boat Shop, 3805 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor. $20-$30. 253-857-9344
May 22
Summer in the Forest” Tuesday Film Series
1:30 and 6:30 p.m. May. 22. The Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8 matinee; $10.50 general admission. 253-593-4474
May 25-June 24
“Little Shop of Horrors” Presented by Lakewood Playhouse
May 25-June 24. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. S.W., Lakewood. $25-$30. 253-588-0042, lakewoodplayhouse.org
May 26
“Spirited Away:” Saturdays with Studio Ghibli
In Japanese with English subtitles. 10 a.m. May. 26. The Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8. 253-593-4474
May 29
“White Ravens: A Legacy of Resistance”
Q&A with the documentary’s director, Georg Koszulinski, will follow both screenings. 1 and 6:30 p.m. May 29. The Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8 matinee; $10.50 general admission. 253-593-4474
June 1-10
“Love & Ballet” Presented by Pacific Northwest Ballet
7:30 p.m. June 1; 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 2; 7:30 p.m. June 7-9; 1 p.m. June 10. Marion Oliver McCaw Hall, 321 Mercer St., Seattle. Tickets start at $37. 206-441-2424, PNB.org.
June 2
“Princess Mononoke:” Saturdays with Studio Ghibli
In Japanese with English subtitles. 10 a.m. June 2. The Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8. 253-593-4474
“Leonard Bernstein: Vocal Music with a Jewish Resonance”
Part of a worldwide celebration marking the 100th year of composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein’s birth. Cantor Geoffrey Fine and pianist Jinshil Yi. 7 p.m. June 2. Temple Beth El, 5975 S. 12th St., Tacoma. Free. www.tbetacoma.org
June 9
“Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind:” Saturdays with Studio Ghibli
In Japanese with English subtitles. 10 a.m. June 9. The Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8. 253-593-4474
June 24
Ira Glass, host of “This American Life” radio program
3 p.m. June 24. Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. $29-$85. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
