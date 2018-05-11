Events for the week ahead: Pink at KeyArena, David Blaine at the Paramount, Bonsai Fest, Symphony Tacoma and more this week

Sunday
Pink takes the stage at KeyArena in Seattle
Grammy Award-winner Pink, known for her songs “Just Give Me a Reason,” “So What” and most recently “What About Us,” will bring her “Beautiful Trauma” tour to Seattle for a 7:30 p.m. concert Sunday at KeyArena, 305 Harrison St. Tickets are $172-$402 and available through Ticketmaster.
Wednesday
David Blaine Live brings fresh magic to the stage
With an unconventional approach to magic, David Blaine is credited with taking the ancient craft and making it new. His “Live” tour is coming to The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle, for an 8 p.m. show Wednesday. Tickets are $46-$122 and available by phone at 800-982-2787 or online at stgpresents.org
Saturday
A evening of music with Tacoma Young Artists Orchestra
With a theme of “Sharing the joy of music,” the Tacoma Young Artists Orchestra will present “Roman Fountains,” featuring the music of Aaron Copland, Joaquin Turina and Arturo Marquez. The concert will be at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. Tickets are $11-$24 and available by phone at 253-627-2792.
Friday
“March” authors for Pierce County Reads come to PLU
As Pierce County READS winds down, author Andrew Aydin and illustrator Nate Powell will discuss the Civil Rights movement, the “March” trilogy and why they chose a graphic novel format. U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Georgia may make appearance with a video message. The free event will be at 7 p.m. Friday (May 11) at Pacific Lutheran University — Olson Auditorium, 900 124th St. S. Tacoma. More information is available at 253-535-7411 or piercecountyreads.org
Saturday — Sunday (May 12-13)
Make Mother’s Day a Bonsai weekend
The annual Spring Show and Bonsai Fest will take place over Mother’s Day weekend at the Pacific Bonsai Museum, 2515 S. 336th St., Federal Way. The free event will include the art of bonsai, a scavenger hunt, kids table, bonsai demonstrations, a drawing for a bonsai tree, food and education. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, go to psba.us
Saturday
Soprano Kelly Cae Hogan featured at Symphony Tacoma season finale concert
To close their seasons, Symphony Tacoma and Symphony Tacoma Voices will highlight Metropolitan Opera soprano Kelly Cae Hogan in “Wagner & Poulenc.” The concert will feature Poulenc’s “Gloria” with solos by Hogan and the Symphony Tacoma Voices chorus. The concert will conclude with “Die Walkure” (“Ride of the Valkyries.”) The performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. Tickets start at $19.50 and are available by phone at 253-591-5894 or online at symphonytacoma.org
Friday (May 11) — Saturday
Jamie Kennedy comes to Tacoma Comedy Club
After landing the part of Randy Meeks in the “Scream” movies, Jamie Kennedy went on to his own show, “The Jamie Kennedy Experiment,” and perfected his stand-up act. He will appear at the Tacoma Comedy Club, 933 Market St., Tacoma, with shows at 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $22-$30 and are available at tacomacomedyclub.com
Friday (May 11)
Local filmmakers celebrate short film contest
The 253 Short Film Party will present 31 locally made movies that filmmakers were given 72 hours to create and that could last no more than 253 seconds. There also will be a photo booth and audience voting. The contest will be 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday at Urban Grace Church, 902 Market St., Tacoma. Tickets are $18; $16 for members of The Grand Cinema. Go to grandcinema.com/253-short-film-party for more information.
