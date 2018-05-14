Rapper Drake will perform Nov. 1 at the Tacoma Dome.
Want to see Drake in person? He's performing at the Tacoma Dome

By Stacia Glenn

May 14, 2018 11:59 AM

Drake is going on tour, and he’s stopping in Tacoma.

The popular rapper announced a North American tour Monday with 41 performances.

“Aubrey & The Three Amigos Tour” will kick off July 26 in Salt Lake City and roll into Tacoma Nov. 1.

Accompanying him will be Migos.

Drake has released several singles this year, including “God’s Plan” and “Nice for What.” His next album, reportedly titled “Scorpion,” is expected to drop in June.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Tuesday for American Express Card members, and Friday for the general public.

Buy them here, at the heritage Bank Box Office at the Tacoma Dome or by calling 800-745-3000.

