Nearly two dozen things to do in and around Tacoma this weekend and next

Compiled from community submissions

May 17, 2018 08:00 AM

May 18

The Weepies: Hideaway 10-year anniversary tour

Singer-songwriters Deb Talan and Steven Tannen. 7:30 p.m. May 18. Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. $29-$49. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org

Alex Jones: Forestine Wise Monsen recital

8 p.m. May 18. Pacific Lutheran University — Lagerquist Concert Hall, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma. 253-535-7621

Federal Way Chorale — Spring Concert

7:30 p.m. May 18. Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 31510 Peter von Reichbauer Way South, Federal Way. $24-$34 253-835-7010 fwpaec.org

Organist David Lim

Plays music of J.S. Bach, Juan Bautista Jose Cabanilles, Nicolaus Bruhns, Jean-Jacques Grunenwald and George Shearing. 12:10 p.m. May 18. Christ Episcopal Church Tacoma, 310 N. K St., Tacoma. Donation. 253-383-1569, ccptacoma.org

May 18-May 20

Rainier Independent Film Festival

More than two dozen films. May 18-May 20. Mt. Rainier Lions Theater, 27726 Washington 706, Ashford. $5-$35. rainier.film

May 18-June 10

“My Fair Lady” Presented by Tacoma Musical Playhouse

May 18-June 10. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $29- $31. 253-565-6867 tmp.org

May 18-June 3

“The Pajama Game” Presented by Center Stage Theatre

May 18-June 3. Knutzen Family Theatre, 3200 SW Dash Point Rd., Federal Way. $12-$29. 253-661-1444, centerstagetheatre.com

May 18

Salish Early Music Festival: The Able Virtuoso

Violinist Carrie Krause, lutenist John Lenti and baroque flutist Jeffrey Cohan. 7 p.m. May 18. St. Luke's Memorial Episcopal Church, 3615 N. Gove St., Tacoma. Suggested donation: $15, $20 or $25; 18 and under free. www.salishseafestival.org/tacoma

May 19

Chris Young

7:30 p.m. May 19. Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma. $37-$57 Ticketmaster.

Kool & the Gang

8:30 p.m. May 19. Emerald Queen Casino, 2024 E. 29th St., Tacoma. $35-$105 Ticketmaster.

Kuinka

8 p.m. May 19. Jazzbones, 2803 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $10-$15. www.jazzbones.com

South Sound Saxophone Ensemble

1 p.m. May 19. Pacific Lutheran University — Lagerquist Concert Hall, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma. Free. 253-535-7621

SuperSones

7 p.m. May 19. The acoustic dance music of the Cuban countryside. Gig Harbor Boat Shop, 3805 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor. $20-$30. 253-857-9344

Story Teller Joe McHugh

7-10 p.m. May 19. A unique storytelling and music experience. Triad Arts Theater, 102 E. Yelm Ave., Yelm. $12-$15. 360-458-3140 thetriadartstheater.com

May 19-24

Orchestral Recital Series of Tacoma

7:30 p.m. May 19-24. Music students of any age to perform with a chamber orchestra on a non-competitive basis. Eighty-one student soloists are anticipated over the concert series. University of Puget Sound — Schneebeck Concert Hall, Union Ave., Tacoma. No ticket sales; suggested donation of $15/person. 253-686-0764 orstacoma.org

May 20

Tacoma Youth Symphony Presents “Spanish Holiday”

3 p.m. May 20. Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. $11-$25. 253-627-2792

Reading: Connie Hampton Connally

Tacoma author will give a reading and sign copies of her debut novel, “The Songs We Hide.” 2 p.m. May 20. King’s Books, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. 253-272-8801, kingsbookstore.com/event/connieconnally.

The Old Yellers

6 p.m. May 20. Old school country charm, rock and roll roots and well crafted ballads. Gig Harbor Boat Shop, 3805 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor. $20-$30. 253-857-9344

May 22

Summer in the Forest” Tuesday Film Series

1:30 and 6:30 p.m. May. 22. The Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8 matinee; $10.50 general admission. 253-593-4474

May 24

Salish Early Music Festival: Bach and Vivaldi Concerti

Soloists Jonathan Oddie (harpsichord), Carrie Krause (violin) and Jeffrey Cohan (flute) with the Salish Sea Early Music Festival Chamber Orchestra. 7 p.m. May 24. St. Luke's Memorial Episcopal Church, 3615 N. Gove St., Tacoma. Suggested donation: $15, $20 or $25; 18 and under free. www.salishseafestival.org/tacoma

May 25-June 24

“Little Shop of Horrors” Presented by Lakewood Playhouse

May 25-June 24. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. S.W., Lakewood. $25-$30. 253-588-0042, lakewoodplayhouse.org

May 26

“Spirited Away:” Saturdays with Studio Ghibli

In Japanese with English subtitles. 10 a.m. May. 26. The Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8. 253-593-4474

