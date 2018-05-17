Nearly two dozen things to do in and around Tacoma this weekend and next

May 18
The Weepies: Hideaway 10-year anniversary tour
Singer-songwriters Deb Talan and Steven Tannen. 7:30 p.m. May 18. Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. $29-$49. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
Alex Jones: Forestine Wise Monsen recital
8 p.m. May 18. Pacific Lutheran University — Lagerquist Concert Hall, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma. 253-535-7621
Federal Way Chorale — Spring Concert
7:30 p.m. May 18. Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 31510 Peter von Reichbauer Way South, Federal Way. $24-$34 253-835-7010 fwpaec.org
Organist David Lim
Plays music of J.S. Bach, Juan Bautista Jose Cabanilles, Nicolaus Bruhns, Jean-Jacques Grunenwald and George Shearing. 12:10 p.m. May 18. Christ Episcopal Church Tacoma, 310 N. K St., Tacoma. Donation. 253-383-1569, ccptacoma.org
May 18-May 20
Rainier Independent Film Festival
More than two dozen films. May 18-May 20. Mt. Rainier Lions Theater, 27726 Washington 706, Ashford. $5-$35. rainier.film
May 18-June 10
“My Fair Lady” Presented by Tacoma Musical Playhouse
May 18-June 10. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $29- $31. 253-565-6867 tmp.org
May 18-June 3
“The Pajama Game” Presented by Center Stage Theatre
May 18-June 3. Knutzen Family Theatre, 3200 SW Dash Point Rd., Federal Way. $12-$29. 253-661-1444, centerstagetheatre.com
May 18
Salish Early Music Festival: The Able Virtuoso
Violinist Carrie Krause, lutenist John Lenti and baroque flutist Jeffrey Cohan. 7 p.m. May 18. St. Luke's Memorial Episcopal Church, 3615 N. Gove St., Tacoma. Suggested donation: $15, $20 or $25; 18 and under free. www.salishseafestival.org/tacoma
May 19
Chris Young
7:30 p.m. May 19. Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma. $37-$57 Ticketmaster.
Kool & the Gang
8:30 p.m. May 19. Emerald Queen Casino, 2024 E. 29th St., Tacoma. $35-$105 Ticketmaster.
Kuinka
8 p.m. May 19. Jazzbones, 2803 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $10-$15. www.jazzbones.com
South Sound Saxophone Ensemble
1 p.m. May 19. Pacific Lutheran University — Lagerquist Concert Hall, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma. Free. 253-535-7621
SuperSones
7 p.m. May 19. The acoustic dance music of the Cuban countryside. Gig Harbor Boat Shop, 3805 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor. $20-$30. 253-857-9344
Story Teller Joe McHugh
7-10 p.m. May 19. A unique storytelling and music experience. Triad Arts Theater, 102 E. Yelm Ave., Yelm. $12-$15. 360-458-3140 thetriadartstheater.com
May 19-24
Orchestral Recital Series of Tacoma
7:30 p.m. May 19-24. Music students of any age to perform with a chamber orchestra on a non-competitive basis. Eighty-one student soloists are anticipated over the concert series. University of Puget Sound — Schneebeck Concert Hall, Union Ave., Tacoma. No ticket sales; suggested donation of $15/person. 253-686-0764 orstacoma.org
May 20
Tacoma Youth Symphony Presents “Spanish Holiday”
3 p.m. May 20. Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. $11-$25. 253-627-2792
Reading: Connie Hampton Connally
Tacoma author will give a reading and sign copies of her debut novel, “The Songs We Hide.” 2 p.m. May 20. King’s Books, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. 253-272-8801, kingsbookstore.com/event/connieconnally.
The Old Yellers
6 p.m. May 20. Old school country charm, rock and roll roots and well crafted ballads. Gig Harbor Boat Shop, 3805 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor. $20-$30. 253-857-9344
May 22
Summer in the Forest” Tuesday Film Series
1:30 and 6:30 p.m. May. 22. The Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8 matinee; $10.50 general admission. 253-593-4474
May 24
Salish Early Music Festival: Bach and Vivaldi Concerti
Soloists Jonathan Oddie (harpsichord), Carrie Krause (violin) and Jeffrey Cohan (flute) with the Salish Sea Early Music Festival Chamber Orchestra. 7 p.m. May 24. St. Luke's Memorial Episcopal Church, 3615 N. Gove St., Tacoma. Suggested donation: $15, $20 or $25; 18 and under free. www.salishseafestival.org/tacoma
May 25-June 24
“Little Shop of Horrors” Presented by Lakewood Playhouse
May 25-June 24. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. S.W., Lakewood. $25-$30. 253-588-0042, lakewoodplayhouse.org
May 26
“Spirited Away:” Saturdays with Studio Ghibli
In Japanese with English subtitles. 10 a.m. May. 26. The Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8. 253-593-4474
