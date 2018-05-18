Lyle Hegsted fires his replica 'wall gun' during Queen Victoria's Birthday Party at Fort Nisqually Saturday. Hegsted, who is a volunteer at the Fort, built the gun himself. This type of gun was mounted along the top of the wall around the fort. It fires a one inch ball however for this demonstration he only fired packing and powder.93/05/22 queen victoria
Events for the week ahead: Gig Harbor Beer Festival, Petpalooza, Queen Victoria Birthday at Fort Nisqually, UP garden tour and more

May 18, 2018 06:14 AM

Brew, games and music at Gig Harbor Beer Festival

With more than 25 craft breweries, Heritage Distillery and a cider booth, the Gig Harbor Beer Festival offers live music and games to support the Gig Harbor Kiwanis’ charities. The festival will be from noon-5 p.m. Saturday at the Uptown Gig Harbor Pavilion. Tickets are $30. Get them online at brownpapertickets.com/event/3322110 or at Gig Harbor Brewing’s Tacoma Taproom, 3120 South Tacoma Way.

History comes alive at Queen Victoria’s birthday at Fort Nisqually

Re-enactors in traditional garb will take visitors to the Hudson Bay days of Fort Nisqually in the 1850s to celebrate Queen Victoria’s Birthday. There will be bagpipes, a musket volley, toasts to the queen and a cannon salute. The event will be from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Fort Nisqually Living History Museum in Tacoma’s Point Defiance Park. Admission is $8-$10 with children 3 and younger free. For more information, go to fortnisqually.org or call 253-404-3970.

Pet lovers delight at Auburn Petpalooza

In a day for pet lovers and their pets, Auburn Petpalooza will feature an animal-related entertainment stage, fly dog and agility demonstrations, pony rides, adoptions, low-cost animal services, giveaways and more than 150 vendors booths. From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the Auburn Game Farm Wilderness Park, 3030 R St. SE, Auburn. For more information, call 253-931-3043 or go online to tinyurl.com/y7535emb

Garden tour support University Place Historical Society

Back for the eighth year, the University Place Historical Society Garden Tour will take visitors through five local gardens to support the historical society. The Curran House and Orchard at Curran Apple Orchard Park will round out the tour. Hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $25 and can be bought at Willow Tree Gardens and Interiors, 7216 27th St. W; Grassi’s Boutique, 2811 Bridgeport Way W; Chirp & Co., 3803 N. 26th St., Tacoma; and Portland Avenue Nursery, 1409 E. 59th St., Tacoma. For more information, go to UPhistoricalsociety.org

Taylor Swift makes a stop at CenturyLink Field

Taylor Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour in support of her sixth studio album will stop at CenturyLink Field, 800 Occidental Ave. S. Seattle, for a 7 p.m. concert Tuesday. The show will also feature Charli XCX and Camila Cabello. Tickets are $45.50-$600 and available through Ticketmaster.

Dragon boats take to the water in Thea Foss Waterway

Regarded as a premier competitive dragon boat event in the Pacific Northwest, the Rainier Dragon Boat Festival returns Saturday to Thea’s Park, 405 Dock St, Tacoma. The regatta from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. will host competitive, corporate and community teams from around the region. The free festival will feature food, crafts, wellness activities and dragon boat accessories. For more information, go to tacomadragonboat.org/rdbf

“My Fair Lady” comes to TMP stage in Tacoma

Tacoma Musical Playhouse will bring “My Fair Lady” to the stage, opening Friday (May 18) and continuing through June 10 at the Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. The Lerner and Loewe production turns George Bernard Shaw’s “Pygmalion” into a musical theater classic, featuring the songs “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “On the Street Where You Live” and “The Rain in Spain.” Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $29-$31 and are available by phone at 253-565-6867 or online at tmp.org

“The Pajama Game” comes to the stage by Center Stage Theatre

The Tony Award-winning musical “The Pajama Game” is being brought to the stage by Center Stage Theatre. With songs that include “Steam Heat” and “Hernando’s Hideaway,” the show opens Friday (May 18) and continues through June 3 at Knutzen Family Theatre, 3200 SW Dash Point Road, Federal Way. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets $12-$2 and can be bought by phone at 253-661-1444 or online at centerstagetheatre.com

