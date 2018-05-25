Events for the week ahead: Folklife Festival, Sasquatch Music Festival, local theater, Maroon 5 and more

Friday (May 25) — Monday
Music, culture, dance and art at annual Northwest Folklife Festival
The Northwest Folklife Festival at the Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St., Seattle, offers four days of free music, dance, education and culture, from the Guitar Orchestra of Seattle to high school jazz bands and Magical Strings. There’s also cultural dance troupes, Mariachi Huenachi and Tango dancing. Hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Sunday. For a lineup of activities, go to nwfolklife.org.
Wednesday
“Red Pill Blues” Maroon 5 tour comes to Tacoma Dome
To promote its sixth studio album, “Red Pill Blues,” and its singles, “What Lovers Do” and “Wait,” Maroon 5 is coming to the Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., for a 7:30 p.m. concert Wednesday. Tickets are $29.50-$149.50 and available through Ticketmaster.
Friday (May 25) — June 24
Lakewood Playhouse presents classic musical “Little Shop of Horrors”
Billed as “A simple love story of a boy, a girl and a man-eating plant,” the classic comedic musical “Little Shop of Horrors” with its rhythm and blues-singing carnivore is being brought to the stage by the Lakewood Playhouse. It opens Friday (May 25) and will continue through June 24 at the theater, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. SW, Lakewood. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $25-$30 with pay-what-you-can nights (minimum $5) May 31 and June 7. Go to lakewoodplayhouse.org for details.
Friday (May 25) — Sunday
Music, three stages and sun at Sasquatch Music Festival
The three-day Sasquatch Music Festival is coming to the Gorge Amphitheater in George, overlooking the Columbia River, this weekend. Its 75-plus bands include David Byrne, Modest Mouse, Neko Case and Polyrythmics. Hours are noon-2 a.m. Friday-Sunday. A three-day pass is $325, single-day passes are $129. Go to sasquatchfestival.com for more information.
Friday (May 25)
A glowing good time at Blacklight Run
The Blacklight Run is less about running — or skipping or walking — than about fun, bright colors and having a good time. The pre-party at the Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup, will offer music and dancing before the 6 p.m. race. Registration is $45 and includes a T-shirt, temporary tattoo, race bib, a donation to charity, glow powder pack and admission to the after party. Go to blacklightrun.com/locations/seattle for more information
Wednesday —Thursday
Third Day on farewell tour stops at The Moore Theatre
After more than 20 years and selling more than 7 million albums, the Christian rock band Third Day is on its farewell tour. There will two concerts — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday — at The Moore Theater, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle. Tickets are $17.42-$172.50 and are available by phone at 800-982-2787 or online at stgpresents.org.
Saturday —Sunday
Port Orchard ‘going to the birds’ at Annual Seagull Calling Festival
In it’s 30th year, the Annual Seagull Calling Festival and Wings Cook-Off brings out the community to compete at ‘calling” seagulls for fun and prizes. Contestants, in costume or not, try to mimic seagulls and bribe the birds with treats and the judges with candy, cookies and goodies. Other activities include a wing cook-off, car show and fun run. It will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in downtown Port Orchard at Bay Street and Harrison Avenue. Admission is free; wings are $1 each. For more information, call 360-876-3505 or go to portorchardchamber.org/seagullcallingfestival.
