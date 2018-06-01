Events for the week ahead: Model Train show, Duck Daze festival, local theater, flamenco and more happenings

Wednesday
James Taylor tour make stop at KeyArena
A five-time Grammy Award winner and inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, James Taylor is one of the best-selling music artists of all time. Known for classics including “Fire and Rain” and “Don’t Let Me be Lonely Tonight,” he is also recognized as one of the country’s best guitar players. On his 2018 tour, he will be performing in a 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at KeyArena,305 Harrison St., Seattle. Tickets are $66-$100 and available through Ticketmaster.
Thursday —June 17
Broadway phenomenon “Les Miserable” returns to The Paramount Theatre
On the road after a two year return to Broadway, “Les Miserables” is the Tony Award-winning musical classic with new staging and scenery inspired by the painting of Victor Hugo. It is coming to The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle, opening Thursday and continuing through June 17. The show is worth a ‘night at the theater.’ Tickets are $45-$140 and are available by phone or online; 800-982-2787, stgpresents.org
Saturday — Sunday
Big equipment, trucks and fun at Dozer Day
Give your kids a chance to get up close to real heavy construction equipment and more at Dozer Day this weekend at Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. The event puts kids in the driver’s seat to allow them to interact with all types of construction equipment, fire engines, ambulances and police cars. There will also be tones of outdoor activities, games and toy to enjoy. Hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $8-$10. Go to seattle.dozerday.org for the details.
Saturday —Sunday
Model trains galore at Freighthouse Square this weekend
Join model railroad clubs from all over the west coast at the Freighthouse Square Model Railroad Show and Swap Meet this weekend. There will be displays and layouts, Z scale, N scale, Lionel and 0 gauge trains plus vendors will all types of trains and accessories. It’s going to be a train-lovers delight at Freighthouse Square, 430 E. 25th St., Tacoma. Admission is $6 and kids 12 and younger are free. Hours are 9 a.m.6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Go to tinyurl.com/Freighthouse-Trains for all the details.
Saturday
Get to quackin’ at Duck Daze festival
Bringing community together the annual University Place Duck Daze festival is full of family-friendly fun. Taking over the city Saturday, the festival features the Duck Parade along Bridgeport Way at 10 a.m., the UPTown Crusin’ car show from 10 a.m.-3 p.m, Fire Station 31 hosting an open house from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. plus a carnival, games and activities. Come out to the Civic Center, 3715 Bridgeort Way W., for free parking in the garage and a day of fun. For more information go to cityofup.com/duck-daze-june-2-2018
Friday (June 1) — June 17
Shakespeare’s “MacBeth” presented by Tacoma Little Theatre
The Tacoma Little Theatre bring to the stage William Shakespeare’s “MacBeth,” a tale of ambition, greed and murder. Delve into the classic story performed by local talent at the Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. It opens Friday (June 1) and will continue through June 17. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $24; $22 students, seniors, military; $20 children 12 and younger. 7:30 p.m. June 14 is pay-what-you-can night. Call or go online for your tickets; 253-272-2281 tacomalittletheatre.com
Saturday — Sunday
Dance, music, vocals and tradition at Sabor Flamenco Dance Show
Celebrating Afro Cuban traditions, the annual Sabor Flamenco Dance Show will debut Guaguanco flamenco this weekend. It’s a performance of music and dance filled with culture. Performers include Tony Antonio M. Gomez, Alejandro Fleites, Ashley Cook, John Bussoletti, Marena Lear and Samir Osorio. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday at the Tacoma School of the Arts Theatre, 1117 Commerce St., Tacoma. Tickets are $20 and available online at tinyurl.com/Sabor-Flamenco
Friday (June 1) — Saturday
Ideas, new products and workshops at Stamp & Scrapbook Expo
For all you paper crafters out there the Stamp & Scrapbook Expo this weekend will be paradise. The two day event —10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday — will appeal to all types and experience levels of scrapbookers, card makers and stampers. Find new products and designs from vendors, swap ideas with others and learn new techniques at workshops. Come out to the Washington State Fair Events, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup, and join in the fun. Admission is $10, kids 12 and younger are free. Go to scrapbookexpo.com for more information.
