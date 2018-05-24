From left, Leischen Moore as Eliza Doolittle, Gary Chambers as Col. Hugh Pickering and Jonathan Bill as Henry Higgins in the Tacoma Musical Playhouse production of “My Fair Lady.”
A dozen-plus things to do this weekend and next in and around Tacoma

Compiled from community submissions

May 24, 2018 02:16 PM

Through June 10

“My Fair Lady” Presented by Tacoma Musical Playhouse

May 18-June 10. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $29- $31. 253-565-6867 tmp.org

Through June 3

“The Pajama Game” Presented by Center Stage Theatre

May 18-June 3. Knutzen Family Theatre, 3200 SW Dash Point Rd., Federal Way. $12-$29. 253-661-1444, centerstagetheatre.com

May 25-June 24

“Little Shop of Horrors” Presented by Lakewood Playhouse

May 25-June 24. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. S.W., Lakewood. $25-$30. 253-588-0042, lakewoodplayhouse.org

May 26

“Spirited Away:” Saturdays with

Studio Ghibli

In Japanese with English subtitles. 10 a.m. May. 26. The Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8. 253-593-4474

May 29

“White Ravens: A Legacy of Resistance”

Q&A with the documentary’s director, Georg Koszulinski, will follow both screenings. 1 and 6:30 p.m. May 29. The Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8 matinee; $10.50 general admission. 253-593-4474

May 30

Maroon 5

7:30 p.m. May 30. Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma. $29.50-$149.50 Ticketmaster

June 1

Peninsula

Community Chorus

7 p.m. June 1. Harbor History Museum, 4121 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor. Free for members; $5 for non-members 253-858-6722 .harborhistorymuseum.org/events

June 1-17

“MacBeth”

Presented by

Tacoma Little Theatre

June 1-17. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. $24; $22 students, seniors, military; $20 children 12 & younger 253-272-2281 tacomalittletheatre.com

June 1-10

“Love & Ballet” Presented by Pacific Northwest Ballet

7:30 p.m. June 1; 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 2; 7:30 p.m. June 7-9; 1 p.m. June 10. Marion Oliver McCaw Hall, 321 Mercer St., Seattle. Tickets start at $37. 206-441-2424, PNB.org.

June 1-2

Pacific Ballroom Dance Spring Concert

7 p.m. June 1-2. Auburn Performing Arts Center, 702 Fourth St. NE, Auburn. $15-$18. 253-507-3461 pacificballroom.org

June 2

“Princess Mononoke:” Saturdays with Studio Ghibli

In Japanese with English subtitles. 10 a.m. June 2. The Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8. 253-593-4474

“Leonard Bernstein: Vocal Music with a Jewish Resonance”

Part of a worldwide celebration marking the 100th year of composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein’s birth. Cantor Geoffrey Fine and pianist Jinshil Yi. 7 p.m. June 2. Temple Beth El, 5975 S. 12th St., Tacoma. Free. tbetacoma.org

Brian McKnight

8:30 p.m. June 2. Emerald Queen Casino, 2024 E. 29th St., Tacoma. $40-$95 Ticketmaster

Composer Jack Tempchin

7 p.m. June 2. Triad Arts Theater, 102 E. Yelm Ave., Yelm. $30-$50 360-458-3140 thetriadartstheater.com/jack-tempchin-concert

Sabor Flamenco

Dance Show

A night of Spanish flamenco music and dance. Musicians include Tony Antonio M. Gomez on percussion, Alejandro Fleites on guitar and vocals, Ashley Cook on clarinet, John Bussoletti on guitar, Marena Lear, singer and Samir Osorio, flamenco singer. 7 p.m. June 2. Tacoma School of the Arts Theatre, 1117 Commerce St., Tacoma. $15. 253-617-0818 tinyurl.com/Sabor-Flamenco

Patriot’s Landing Jazz and Art Festival

Carolena Matus Trio, plus works of local artists and artisans. 5:30 p.m. June 2. Patriot’s Landing, 1600 Marshall Circle, DuPont. Free 253-964-4900 facebook.com/events/1416070888497395

Dance Theatre Northwest presents

“In The Spotlight”

2:30-5 p.m. June 2. Mount Tahoma High School, 4634 S. 74th St., Tacoma. $11-$13 child, student, senior; $22-$26 adult. 253-778-6534, DTNW.org

