A dozen-plus things to do this weekend and next in and around Tacoma

Through June 10
“My Fair Lady” Presented by Tacoma Musical Playhouse
May 18-June 10. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $29- $31. 253-565-6867 tmp.org
Through June 3
“The Pajama Game” Presented by Center Stage Theatre
May 18-June 3. Knutzen Family Theatre, 3200 SW Dash Point Rd., Federal Way. $12-$29. 253-661-1444, centerstagetheatre.com
May 25-June 24
“Little Shop of Horrors” Presented by Lakewood Playhouse
May 25-June 24. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. S.W., Lakewood. $25-$30. 253-588-0042, lakewoodplayhouse.org
May 26
“Spirited Away:” Saturdays with
Studio Ghibli
In Japanese with English subtitles. 10 a.m. May. 26. The Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8. 253-593-4474
May 29
“White Ravens: A Legacy of Resistance”
Q&A with the documentary’s director, Georg Koszulinski, will follow both screenings. 1 and 6:30 p.m. May 29. The Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8 matinee; $10.50 general admission. 253-593-4474
May 30
Maroon 5
7:30 p.m. May 30. Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma. $29.50-$149.50 Ticketmaster
June 1
Peninsula
Community Chorus
7 p.m. June 1. Harbor History Museum, 4121 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor. Free for members; $5 for non-members 253-858-6722 .harborhistorymuseum.org/events
June 1-17
“MacBeth”
Presented by
Tacoma Little Theatre
June 1-17. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. $24; $22 students, seniors, military; $20 children 12 & younger 253-272-2281 tacomalittletheatre.com
June 1-10
“Love & Ballet” Presented by Pacific Northwest Ballet
7:30 p.m. June 1; 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 2; 7:30 p.m. June 7-9; 1 p.m. June 10. Marion Oliver McCaw Hall, 321 Mercer St., Seattle. Tickets start at $37. 206-441-2424, PNB.org.
June 1-2
Pacific Ballroom Dance Spring Concert
7 p.m. June 1-2. Auburn Performing Arts Center, 702 Fourth St. NE, Auburn. $15-$18. 253-507-3461 pacificballroom.org
June 2
“Princess Mononoke:” Saturdays with Studio Ghibli
In Japanese with English subtitles. 10 a.m. June 2. The Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8. 253-593-4474
“Leonard Bernstein: Vocal Music with a Jewish Resonance”
Part of a worldwide celebration marking the 100th year of composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein’s birth. Cantor Geoffrey Fine and pianist Jinshil Yi. 7 p.m. June 2. Temple Beth El, 5975 S. 12th St., Tacoma. Free. tbetacoma.org
Brian McKnight
8:30 p.m. June 2. Emerald Queen Casino, 2024 E. 29th St., Tacoma. $40-$95 Ticketmaster
Composer Jack Tempchin
7 p.m. June 2. Triad Arts Theater, 102 E. Yelm Ave., Yelm. $30-$50 360-458-3140 thetriadartstheater.com/jack-tempchin-concert
Sabor Flamenco
Dance Show
A night of Spanish flamenco music and dance. Musicians include Tony Antonio M. Gomez on percussion, Alejandro Fleites on guitar and vocals, Ashley Cook on clarinet, John Bussoletti on guitar, Marena Lear, singer and Samir Osorio, flamenco singer. 7 p.m. June 2. Tacoma School of the Arts Theatre, 1117 Commerce St., Tacoma. $15. 253-617-0818 tinyurl.com/Sabor-Flamenco
Patriot’s Landing Jazz and Art Festival
Carolena Matus Trio, plus works of local artists and artisans. 5:30 p.m. June 2. Patriot’s Landing, 1600 Marshall Circle, DuPont. Free 253-964-4900 facebook.com/events/1416070888497395
Dance Theatre Northwest presents
“In The Spotlight”
2:30-5 p.m. June 2. Mount Tahoma High School, 4634 S. 74th St., Tacoma. $11-$13 child, student, senior; $22-$26 adult. 253-778-6534, DTNW.org
