A dozen-plus things to do this weekend and next in and around Tacoma

Through June 3
“The Pajama Game” Presented by Center Stage Theatre
May 18-June 3. Knutzen Family Theatre, 3200 SW Dash Point Rd., Federal Way. $12-$29. 253-661-1444, centerstagetheatre.com
Through June 10
“My Fair Lady” Presented by Tacoma Musical Playhouse
May 18-June 10. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $29- $31. 253-565-6867 tmp.org
“Love & Ballet” Presented by Pacific Northwest Ballet
7:30 p.m. June 1; 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 2; 7:30 p.m. June 7-9; 1 p.m. June 10. Marion Oliver McCaw Hall, 321 Mercer St., Seattle. Tickets start at $37. 206-441-2424, PNB.org.
Through June 17
“MacBeth” Presented by Tacoma Little Theatre
June 1-17. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. $24; $22 students, seniors, military; $20 children 12 & younger 253-272-2281 tacomalittletheatre.com
Through June 24
“Little Shop of Horrors” Presented by Lakewood Playhouse
May 25-June 24. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. S.W., Lakewood. $25-$30. 253-588-0042, lakewoodplayhouse.org
June 1-2
Pacific Ballroom Dance Spring Concert
7 p.m. June 1-2. The youth of Pacific Ballroom Dance will present a show full of energy and elegance. Auburn Performing Arts Center, 702 Fourth St. NE, Auburn. $15-$18. 253-507-3461 pacificballroom.org
June 2
“Princess Mononoke:” Saturdays with Studio Ghibli
In Japanese with English subtitles. 10 a.m. June 2. The Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8. 253-593-4474
“Leonard Bernstein: Vocal Music with a Jewish Resonance”
Part of a worldwide celebration marking the 100th year of composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein’s birth. Cantor Geoffrey Fine and pianist Jinshil Yi. 7 p.m. June 2. Temple Beth El, 5975 S. 12th St., Tacoma. Free. tbetacoma.org
Brian McKnight
8:30 p.m. June 2. Emerald Queen Casino, 2024 E. 29th St., Tacoma. $40-$95 Ticketmaster
Jack Tempchin
7 p.m. June 2. Composer Jack Tempchin celebrates 45 years of hits. Triad Arts Theater, 102 E. Yelm Ave., Yelm. $30-$50 360-458-3140 thetriadartstheater.com/jack-tempchin-concert
Sabor Flamenco Dance Show
7 p.m. June 2. A Night of Spanish Flamenco music and dance. Musicians include Tony Antonio M. Gomez on percussion, Alejandro Fleites on guitar and vocals, Ashley Cook on Clarinet, John Bussoletti on guitar, Marena Lear, singer and Samir Osorio, flamenco singer. Tacoma School of the Arts Theatre (SOTA Theatre), 1117 Commerce St., Tacoma. $15. 253-617-0818 tinyurl.com/Sabor-Flamenco
Patriot’s Landing Jazz and Art Festival
5:30 p.m. June 2. Live jazz from the Carolena Matus Trio, plus works of local artists and artisans. Patriot’s Landing, 1600 Marshall Circle, DuPont. Free 253-964-4900 facebook.com/events/1416070888497395
“In The Spotlight” Presented by Dance Theatre Northwest
2:30-5 p.m. June 2. Mount Tahoma High School, 4634 S 74th St, Tacoma. $11 - $13 Child, Student, Senior, $22-$26 Adult. 253-778-6534, DTNW.org
June 7
Sugarland
7 p.m. June 7. ShoWare Center at Kent, 625 W. James St., Kent. showarecenter.com
June 8-10
Northwest Sinfonietta -- Mozart meets Mahler
7:30 p.m. June 8. Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle. $10-$50 253-383-5344, .seattlesymphony.org. 7:30 p.m. June 9. Rialto Theatre, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. 253-383-5344 broadwaycenter.org; 2 p.m. June 10. Pioneer Park Pavilion, 330 S. Meridian, Puyallup. $10-$40 253-383-5344 tinyurl.com/NW-Sinfonietta
June 8
Ambiguous Dance Company
8 p.m. June 8. Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 31510 Peter von Reichbauer Way South, Federal Way. $39-$49. 253-835-7010 fwpaec.org
Feria, an Evening of Flamenco
8 p.m. June 8. Seattle-based Flamenco dancer, Savannah Fuentes brings her latest show. The New Frontier Lounge, 301 E. 25th St., Tacoma. $15-$33. 206-409-2161 .savannahf.com
June 9
“Unmusical of the Valley of the Wind:” Saturdays with Studio Ghibli
In Japanese with English subtitles. 10 a.m. June 9. The Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8. 253-593-4474
June 10
Tacoma Youth Chorus: Celebration in Song
Featuring the voices of 200 children, ages 7 to 18. 4 p.m. June 10. First Presbyterian Church, 20 Tacoma Ave. S., Tacoma, $15. 253.588.1391, www.brownpapertickets.com
Join the scene
Do you have an arts listing? Email Randy McCarthy at randy.mccarthy@ thenewstribune.com for how to submit it.
Comments