A dozen-plus things to do in and around Tacoma this weekend and next

Through June 10
“My Fair Lady” Presented by Tacoma Musical Playhouse
Through June 10. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $29- $31. 253-565-6867 tmp.org
Through June 17
“MacBeth” Presented by Tacoma Little Theatre
Through June 17. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. $24; $22 students, seniors, military; $20 children 12 & younger 253-272-2281 tacomalittletheatre.com
Through June 24
“Little Shop of Horrors” Presented by Lakewood Playhouse
Through June 24. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. S.W., Lakewood. $25-$30. 253-588-0042, lakewoodplayhouse.org
Through Aug. 29
Old Town Summer Concert Series
6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. June 13: Forest Beutel Band. June 20: Angie Lynn. Old Town Park, 2350 N. 30th St., Tacoma. Free facebook.com/oldtownsummerconcertseries
June 8-10
Northwest Sinfonietta -- Mozart meets Mahler
7:30 p.m. June 8. Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle. $10-$50 253-383-5344, .seattlesymphony.org. 7:30 p.m. June 9. Rialto Theatre, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. 253-383-5344 broadwaycenter.org; 2 p.m. June 10. Pioneer Park Pavilion, 330 S. Meridian, Puyallup. $10-$40 253-383-5344 tinyurl.com/NW-Sinfonietta
June 8 and June 9
“Urinetown” The Musical
7 p.m. June 8, 2 and 7 p.m. June 9. “Urinetown” depicts a world wracked by ecological disaster and corporate greed. Liberty Theater, 116 W. Main St., Puyallup. Seniors, military and students $15, general admission $20. 253-447-4139 act1theatre.org
June 8
Ambiguous Dance Company
8 p.m. June 8. Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 31510 Peter von Reichbauer Way South, Federal Way. $39-$49. 253-835-7010 fwpaec.org
Feria, an evening of Flamenco
8 p.m. June 8. Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes. The New Frontier Lounge, 301 E. 25th St., Tacoma. $15-$33. 206-409-2161 savannahf.com
June 9
“Unmusical of the Valley of the Wind:” Saturdays with Studio Ghibli
In Japanese with English subtitles. 10 a.m. June 9. The Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8. 253-593-4474
June 10
Tacoma Youth Chorus: Celebration in Song
Featuring the voices of 200 children, ages 7 to 18. 4 p.m. June 10. First Presbyterian Church, 20 Tacoma Ave. S., Tacoma, $15. 253.588.1391, brownpapertickets.com
Big Brass Concert
3 p.m. June 10. With Evergreen Brass Quintet. Works by Bach, Mahler, Bernstein, Joplin, & Sousa. Trinity Lutheran Church, 12115 Park Ave. S., Tacoma. Freewill donation. 253-537-0201 trinitylutheranparkland.org
Jazz LIVE at Marine View
5 p.m. June 10. Kenny Washington Quintet, featuring Anton Schwartz. Marine View Presbyterian Church, 8469 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma. Free. 253-229-9206 marineviewpc.org
June 11
Salish Early Music Festival: Sylvius Leopold Weiss
Baroque lutenist Oleg TImofeyev and Jeffrey Cohan on baroque flute. 7 p.m. June 11. St. Luke's Memorial Episcopal Church, 3615 N. Gove St., Tacoma. Suggested donation: $15, $20 or $25; 18 and under free. salishseafestival.org/tacoma
June 15-24
“The Music Man” presented by Mustard Seed Theater
7 p.m. June 15 and June 16, 3 p.m. June 17, 7 p.m. June 22 and June 23, 3 p.m. June 24. Our Savior Lutheran Church, 4519 112th St. E., Tacoma. $10 for adults, $5 for students, children under 12 free. 253-531-2112 go.oslc.com/musicman
June 15
Mina Choi, organist
12:10 p.m. June 15. Playing music of John Keeble, Henry Purcell, Bert Matter and J. S. Bach on the John Brombaugh pipe organ. Christ Episcopal Church Tacoma, 310 N. K St., Tacoma. Donation. 253-383-1569 ccptacoma.org
June 16
Blues Summer and Music Festival
Starting at 1 p.m. June 16. The Swiss Pub, 1904 S. Jefferson Ave., Tacoma. $10 at the door; $8 for South Sound Blues Association members. southsoundblues.org/event/ssba-blues-summer-music-festival-2018
