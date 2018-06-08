Events for the week ahead: Sheepdog Classic, Kevin Hart, NW Sinfonietta, food trucks and more happenings

Friday (June 8) — Sunday
Northwest Sinfonietta plays three concerts
Pairing two symphonies, artistic partner Erick Jacobsen returns for Northwest Sinfonietta -- Mozart meets Mahler. The two symphonies showcase the Germanic musical language with Mozart’s Symphony No. 29 and the Fourth Symphony of Gustav Mahler. The second is a Northwest premier arrangement. The performance will be at three locations —7:30 p.m. Friday at Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Rialto Theatre, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma and 2 p.m Sunday at. Pioneer Park Pavilion, 330 S. Meridian, Puyallup.Ticket prices vary per venue go to northwestsinfonietta.org for more information.
Saturday
Food and theater at Food Truck Festival
Sample the culinary works of local food trucks and take in local theater at Tacoma Musical’s Annual Food Truck Festival this weekend. Taking over behind the theater, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma, the festival is noon-7:30 p.m. Saturday. Come check out Boss Mama’s Kitchen, Bliss Small Batch Creamery, Farrelli’s Pizza, HamHock Jones Soul Shack, Home Town Dogs, South Beach Cuisine, Sweet Dreams and Wildside Wine for a wide variety of tastes and preferences. Enjoy music and entertainment at the free event, food purchases are separate. Fro more information go to tmp.org
Thursday
Funny man Kevin Hart comes to KeyArena
Earning his chopps by winning several amateur comedy competitions early in his career, Kevin Hart has exploded onto the comedy and film scene over the past few years racking up credits in movies including “Ride Along,” “Ride Along 2,” “Little Fockers,” “Central Intelligence” and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” He keeps his comedy fresh by touring as well, currently on his “Let Me Explain” tour. He will be performing in a 7 p.m. show Thursday at KeyArena 305 Harrison St., Seattle. Tickets are $39.50-$170 and available through Ticketmaster.
Friday (June 8) —Sunday
Sheepdogs in their working glory at Vashon Classic
Discover the fascinating world of working sheepdogs at the annual Vashon Sheepdog Classic this weekend. Held on 30 spectator-friendly meadows at Misty Isle Farms on Vashon Island, the competition is rated highly in competition circles and is one of the most attended events of its kind on the west coast. Take a trip on the ferry to enjoy local food and spirits, fiber arts village including a kid’s tent and a school bus shuttle around the small town event. It is held from dawn to dusk Friday through Sunday. Admission is $10, $25 for a four-day pass and kids ten and younger are free. For all the details go to vashonsheepdogclassic.com
Saturday
A day of fun for kids and families at NW Kids Fair
It’s a kids’ dream playground when Springfree Trampoline NW Kids Fair comes to the Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. There will be everything to entertain including a stage featuring music and entertainment, trampolines, slides, face painting, balloon artists, costumed characters and jump houses to name just a few fun activities for the family. It is 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $10 adults, $5 kids 3 to 12 and free for 2 and younger and are available at nwkidsfair.com
Sunday
Conservation, education and fun at Tacoma Ocean Fest
Celebrate everything to do with the ocean and how to protect it at Tacoma Ocean Fest. The free festival brings arts, sciences and water play together in a fun and educational experience for the whole family. See art from Annie Crawley, underwater photographer and filmmaker, works from Barbara de Pirro, eco-sculptor, photography by Mike Coots and the Fab-5 Mural crew. There will be live entertainment and more. It is 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at. Foss Waterway Seaport, 705 Dock St., Tacoma. To learn more about the festival go to tacomaoceanfest.org
Sunday
Baroque lute and flute highlight of Salish Early Music Festival concert
The latest installment of the Salish Early Music Festival features the works of Sylvius Leopold Weiss. He was known as one of the most prolific and highly esteemed lutenist of the baroque and teacher of Frederick the Great. He wrote sonatas for obbligato lute and flute. The 7 p.m. concert Sunday will feature baroque lutenist Oleg Timofeyev and Jeffrey Cohan on baroque flute. Come out to St. Luke’s Memorial Episcopal Church, 3615 N. Gove St., Tacoma for an evening of classic music. A suggested donation of $15, $20 or $25 is requested. Learn more about the concert series at salishseafestival.org/tacoma
Wednesday
Reggae royalty comes to ZooTunes in Seattle
With a long pedigree in the world of Raggae, Ziggy Marley is the eldest son of Bob Marley and Rita Marley. Carrying on the family music tradition, Ziggy has been performing for more than 20 years releasing five studio albums and winning a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album. He will be performing in a 6 p.m.Wednesday as part of ZooTunes Concert Series at. Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle. Tickets are $42.50 and are available online at zoo.org/zootunes
