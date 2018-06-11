Boise restaurants got a shout-out on this late-night talk show. Here's why.

Three-star Yelp reviewed restaurants in Boise, Idaho, received a shout-out on the HBO series "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" in the U.K., but not because the British host is interested in restaurants here in Boise.
Last week, during John Oliver’s May 27 show, an “And Now ...” segment ran that featured John Bercow, Speaker of the House of Commons in Britain, uttering put-downs to others persons in the Commons.
“Interestingly, no one in the UK saw that segment and not for the normal reasons of disinterest, ignorance about this show’s existence or long-standing aversion to my name and face,” jokes Oliver.
That’s right — no one in the UK saw this section of the American show because of 29-year-old law. According to The Telegraph, in order for broadcasters to place television cameras into the House of Commons, they had to agree to a rule in 1989, which states that footage cannot be used “in any light entertainment programme of political satire.”
So where viewers in the UK should have seen parliamentary footage of John Bercow calling a person a “boisterous fellow,” HBO’s "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" cut to black “like I’d just been murdered on 'The Sopranos,'” quips Oliver.
In typical John Oliver fashion, Oliver chose to use more parliamentary footage to poke fun at the fact their satirical show had been blacked out the week before.
“The fact that we are using parliamentary footage in making fun of this means that this part of the show is now going to be blacked out in the UK tomorrow as well,” said Oliver.
So to get even with Britain’s rule, Last Week Tonight replaced the part of their show in the UK with five minutes of actor Gilbert Gottfried reading three-star Yelp reviews of restaurants in Boise, Idaho, to prevent being blacked out.
Watch the video above to see how the show played out here in America.
Comments